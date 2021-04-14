Family Matters actor launches Steve Urkel-themed cannabis brand





Jaleel White, who spent nine seasons as Steve Urkle on the Family Matters sitcom, is set to launch his own Urkle-themed marijuana brand called ItsPurpl.

Jaleel White, who is best known for his role as nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel on the 1990s sitcom,Family matters, launched an Urkel-themed cannabis brand. All along Family matters nine seasons, White was arguably the most popular character on the programs. His chest-high pants and oversized glasses have become iconic throughout Urkel. Originally intended to be simply a single character, Urkels’ immediate popularity on the series which focused on a township family in Chicago necessitated a recurring role. Eventually, Urkel became the main character of the series, and his catchphrases, which were delivered in the characters’ inimitably nasal tone, included comedic gems such as Did I? The character success came at a time when fellow sitcom nerd Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) was also an instant fan favorite on The prince of Bel-Air. Unlike Carlton, however, Urkel proved to be much more divisive, with many viewers put off by the characters’ abrasive voices and downright boring tendencies. Yet despite these characteristics, Urkels’ fan base was strong enough to keep Family matters on the air for several seasons longer than the famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Related: Revenge Of The Nerds Actors & Character Guide With Family matters Long behind him, White’s acting career continued in the sitcom. More recently, he became the host of his own talk show, Ever After With Jaleel White. But while television remains an integral part of his career, White takes his character of Urkel in an entirely different direction, which some say betrays the characters’ family character. According to Forbes, White is set to launch his own brand of marijuana called ItsPurpl. The product line capitalizes on the Purple Urkle cannabis strain, after White realized that no company was focusing exclusively on her. White said: What always stood out to me was that there was no clear brand leader for the purple weed. It didn’t make sense to me that no major company claimed this path, so why not me? ItsPurpl will officially launch on April 20, 2021, although it is initially only available in the state of California. Based on its success, White hopes to expand the availability of brands in the near future. The product packaging is Urkel-centric, although subtle enough not to make it whimsical. It features a purple shaded outline of Urkels face on a solid black background. In addition to the weed, which will be available in eighths, vape pens, and hand-rolled joints called Noodle Doinks – which use a piece of uncooked fusilli pasta as a filter, White will also be launching limited ItsPurpl merchandise, which includes a waffle. iron with the company’s Urkel logo. As the legalization of marijuana becomes more common around the world, many celebrities have entered the competitive cannabis industry. Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, and Willie Nelson are just a few of the names associated with their own brands of weed. White certainly has his work cut out for him with ItsPurpl, but given the penchant many people still have for Family matters, the idea of ​​smoking weed Steve Urkels will be a difficult temptation for some to resist. Next: The Flash: All Pop Culture References In “The One With The 90s” Source: Forbes Keep scrolling to keep reading

