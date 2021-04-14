Behind the delay ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise plans global press tour





3:26 PM PDT 04/13/2021



through



Pamela mcclintock



Studios are not panicking over Paramount’s tents relocation from July to November, as encouraging data shows more American adults will be returning to theaters.

The flight of Tom Cruises Top Gun: Maverick corridor from July 4 to Thanksgiving doesn’t cause the panic such a move would have sparked a few months ago. While theater owners were not thrilled to learn from Top Guns, they are confident that there will be some semblance of a summer season based on a wave of positive data regarding the recovery of the US box office. You learn to ride with it. Other films have moved into this space, says Patrick Corcoran, vice president and director of communications at the National Association of Theater Owners. Within hours of Paramounts Top Gun until November 19, Universal canceled the July 2 date to The Eternal Purge. The decision to delay Top Gun, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is not a signal that the other tentpoles will move. Sources close to the film tell Hollywood journalistthat Cruise wants to embark on a world tour before the opening, which would now be impossible in much of Europe, where there are lockdowns again, and possibly Japan. In addition, the film no longer finds itself sandwiched between the next installment of Fast & Furious. F9 (June 25) and Black Widow, which recently delayed its release from early May to July 9. “Tom Cruise is one of the few stars who can move the needle by doing late night shows and premieres around the world,” says a seasoned studio manager. Elsewhere, the Memorial Day schedule remains unchanged for now, with both Paramount A Quiet Place, Part II and live action from Disney Cruella scheduled to debut on May 28. And there are currently no plans to move photos from the June event to Heights and F9. In the same way Black Widow, July brings the photo of the origins of GI Joe Snake eye, which Paramount and Skydance have moved to July 23. B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold says the Top Gun 2 The change shouldn’t raise alarm bells: We believe these moves to time slots later in 2021 or early 2022 simply represent a studio mindset to make these films available to moviegoers when restrictions on filming. capacity are relaxed. Another good sign: every Thursday, studio executives look at the weekly polls conducted by the National Research Group. For the first time, those who would feel comfortable going to the movies crossed the 60% mark. A month ago, it was 52%. Ethan Titleman, director of NRG, says people are less worried about catching the virus and are ready to be themselves and go out again. Adds Paul Dergarabedian from Comscore in reference to the Top Gun move, “theater owners have become accustomed to an ever-changing release schedule. What pains them most is when a major title decides to hit theaters and at home day and night.” This club includes Black Widow and In the heights. A version of this story appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos