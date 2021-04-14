Bronx restaurant pays homage to rapper DMX with mural





OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) – A local artist and restaurateur paid tribute to the late rapper DMX, with a mural that was unveiled on Tuesday night. The mural was painted outside the tropical restaurant La Estrella in the Olinville section. Restaurant owner and Ruff Ryders Entertainment member Eddy De Jesus used his space to pay tribute to the rapper. The Bronx resident commissioned a mural artist to create the painting. “I have been blessed and honored to have this piece made here by an incredible artist,” said De Jesus. “He’s a great artist and he does a bunch of murals. I was honored to be able to do this here. I am honored and blessed to have done this.” DMX, real name Earl Simmons, passed away last Friday at the age of 50. The Grammy-nominated performer has died of “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to a statement from the White Plains, New York, hospital where he died. He was rushed there from his home on April 2. De Jesus says DMX was a big part of Yonkers and the Bronx, but it had a big impact around the world. “He made an impact in hip-hop, in New York, for me personally it was his music, his style, the love he brings,” said De Jesus. “The tenacity he has with everyone. I was able to be part of this family.” ———-

