Entertainment
Are the events officially back? Miami Beach’s first big outdoor event has gone for the races
MIAMI BEACH, Florida With the deployment of the Floridas COVID-19 vaccine in full effect, some of Miamis’ most notable outdoor events, such as the 2021 Miami Open and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, are slowly returning to rotation, and the second which is off to the races is a real World Polo League Beach Polo tournament race.
the World Polo League Beach Polo Tournament returns to the sands of South Beach after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day polo tournament, which runs from Friday April 23 through Sunday April 25, will take place on the sands of Collin Park between 21st and 22nd Streets in Miami Beach.
The event, known to draw an international crowd ranging from celebrities to the European elite, is expected to feature some of the world’s most renowned polo players, including Nacho Figueras, Nic Roldan, Melissa Ganzi, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, Juan Bollini Jr., Juan Martn Nero, and Barto & Jeta Castagnola, Grant Ganzi, Tito Gaudenzi, among others.
A d
However, this year should be very different.
From limited capacity in some areas and mandatory social distancing, to face masks and a VIP section that will be sold by table only, the polo tournament will be the first Miami Beach event of its size since 2019. And with that, the pressure comes.
From the very day we decided to postpone the event last year, we have always continued to work and prepare for any eventuality of bringing it back, says World Polo League Beach Polo founder Tito Gaudenzi. With constant communication with our players, teams, sponsors, city and state, this is what allowed us to be as prepared as we are.
Although the 2021 Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens took place on April 4 without major setbacks or controversies, due to the pandemic all eyes will be on every event that takes place in 2021.
It was not until the beginning of February that we discussed with all the authorities, we said, we can do it, said Gaudenzi. We spoke at other bigger events and as you can see the tennis tournament took place. Events may happen differently from the past, but they do.
A d
As the general capacity and means of getting around the event has changed, spectators who have attended in the past will inevitably have a different experience this time around. However, the implementation of all possible safety devices and orders is for the greater good, says Gaudenzi.
Of course, there will be limits. The VIP tent which had over 750 people, we are capped at 400 and we were only making tables. In addition, our Polo Lounge will also be at half of its capacity, he said. We were actually too careful, we could accommodate more people. However, our team worked with all possible efforts to make this event a safe one and were really excited.
Spectator viewing of polo matches and access to the adjacent Retail Village are free and open to the public with concessions available for purchase. The Retail Village, which opens daily at 11 a.m., will be open to spectators to purchase official merchandise and other items from Fred Eyewear and Curio at Faena Bazaar, among other vendors such as Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Super Coffee and Therabody.
A d
We were excited not only to bring the event back, but also to bring it back with bigger and better and more established players, says Gaudenzi. Were really excited. Were the first big event back on the beach, and there’s a lot to follow afterwards, so I think it’s really great for our city and our community that we are where we are today in so little time.
The event will also include a celebrity charity polo match to benefit Give Back for Special Equestrians, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for therapeutic riding and horse-assisted therapy for children and veterans with ailments. physical and emotional disabilities.
The VIP Tent & Polo Lounge opens at noon on Friday and Saturday and at 11:45 am on Sunday.
For the full schedule, Click here, and for tickets for the Polo Lounge, Click here. Access to the exclusive VIP tent will be available only by table sale. For pricing and inquiries, please email [email protected]
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]