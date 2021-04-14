Are the events officially back? Miami Beach’s first big outdoor event has gone for the races

MIAMI BEACH, Florida With the deployment of the Floridas COVID-19 vaccine in full effect, some of Miamis’ most notable outdoor events, such as the 2021 Miami Open and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, are slowly returning to rotation, and the second which is off to the races is a real World Polo League Beach Polo tournament race.

the World Polo League Beach Polo Tournament returns to the sands of South Beach after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day polo tournament, which runs from Friday April 23 through Sunday April 25, will take place on the sands of Collin Park between 21st and 22nd Streets in Miami Beach.

The event, known to draw an international crowd ranging from celebrities to the European elite, is expected to feature some of the world’s most renowned polo players, including Nacho Figueras, Nic Roldan, Melissa Ganzi, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, Juan Bollini Jr., Juan Martn Nero, and Barto & Jeta Castagnola, Grant Ganzi, Tito Gaudenzi, among others.

Peroni v. Speedart Motorsports. 2019. (Courtesy of Alchemy Agency)

However, this year should be very different.

From limited capacity in some areas and mandatory social distancing, to face masks and a VIP section that will be sold by table only, the polo tournament will be the first Miami Beach event of its size since 2019. And with that, the pressure comes.

From the very day we decided to postpone the event last year, we have always continued to work and prepare for any eventuality of bringing it back, says World Polo League Beach Polo founder Tito Gaudenzi. With constant communication with our players, teams, sponsors, city and state, this is what allowed us to be as prepared as we are.

Melody Tuyt-Mai de la Fe and Caroline Vreeland at the 2019 World Polo League Beach Polo tournament. (Courtesy of Alchemy Agency)

Although the 2021 Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens took place on April 4 without major setbacks or controversies, due to the pandemic all eyes will be on every event that takes place in 2021.

It was not until the beginning of February that we discussed with all the authorities, we said, we can do it, said Gaudenzi. We spoke at other bigger events and as you can see the tennis tournament took place. Events may happen differently from the past, but they do.

As the general capacity and means of getting around the event has changed, spectators who have attended in the past will inevitably have a different experience this time around. However, the implementation of all possible safety devices and orders is for the greater good, says Gaudenzi.

Of course, there will be limits. The VIP tent which had over 750 people, we are capped at 400 and we were only making tables. In addition, our Polo Lounge will also be at half of its capacity, he said. We were actually too careful, we could accommodate more people. However, our team worked with all possible efforts to make this event a safe one and were really excited.

Spectator viewing of polo matches and access to the adjacent Retail Village are free and open to the public with concessions available for purchase. The Retail Village, which opens daily at 11 a.m., will be open to spectators to purchase official merchandise and other items from Fred Eyewear and Curio at Faena Bazaar, among other vendors such as Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Super Coffee and Therabody.

World Polo League Beach Polo Shirt. (Courtesy of Alchemy Agency)

We were excited not only to bring the event back, but also to bring it back with bigger and better and more established players, says Gaudenzi. Were really excited. Were the first big event back on the beach, and there’s a lot to follow afterwards, so I think it’s really great for our city and our community that we are where we are today in so little time.

The event will also include a celebrity charity polo match to benefit Give Back for Special Equestrians, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for therapeutic riding and horse-assisted therapy for children and veterans with ailments. physical and emotional disabilities.

The VIP Tent & Polo Lounge opens at noon on Friday and Saturday and at 11:45 am on Sunday.

For the full schedule, Click here, and for tickets for the Polo Lounge, Click here. Access to the exclusive VIP tent will be available only by table sale. For pricing and inquiries, please email [email protected]