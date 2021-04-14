How these actors’ OTT fame overshadows conventional Bollywood stars

Over the years, OTT platforms have developed their own star system that is completely different from Bollywood where eight-pack abs and conventional physical appearances are still preferred over hardcore acting skills. The rise and rise of Pankaj Tripathi, Shefali Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi and Jaideep Ahlawat among others after the massive success of their respective web projects have proven that OTT stars don’t necessarily need to have their muscles. perpetually pumped up, magical hair, dazzling smiles or extraordinary dance skills. These actors certainly don’t fit Bollywood stereotypes, but they have been successful on streaming platforms due to their persistence and great acting talent for which they haven’t received enough credit in the cinematic space.

In India, the OTT fever started with Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 crime thriller, Sacred Games, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Ganesh Gaitonde, a gift from Mumbai with a divine complex. It’s not that Nawazuddin didn’t play a gangster in the movies, but that someone like him was cast to star in Netflix’s first original series in India when he didn’t had not much experience with headlining projects at the time was a game-changer. walk. Prior to the Sacred Games, Nawazuddin had only played lead roles in four solo films, but not all of them worked commercially. His casting definitely showed that an actor doesn’t have to deliver a rupee 100 crore movie in order to get a starring role in a big budget web series, which is not usually the case in Bollywood, where every An actor’s failure is counted and kept in mind while considering them for the next film, especially if they are an underdog.

Nawaz has always been my first choice because he plays a gangster so well. The show is about Sartaj (Singh) trying to find out what happened to Gaitonde. So Gaitonde must be the king and a great character in the story. And, I think Nawaz has that aura and almost everything needed to play a gangster. If there had been any other actor, we would have spent a lot of time convincing audiences that he is the gangster. But with Nawaz, you don’t have to spend that time. You are convinced from the first shot that this guy is the best, Sacred Games showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane told News18 that he picked Nawazuddin for the role.

A few months after the Sacred Games premiered, it was the crime thriller web series Mirzapur that forced people to stand up and notice another extremely talented actor, Pankaj Tripathi. Suddenly a new, tougher and tougher Pankaj Tripathi was born and he never looked back, taking on many accolades for the menacing crime lord, Kaleen Bhaiya. Today, he is one of the busiest and most respected players in the film industry.

In 2019, Shefali Shah, 48, took the online world by storm with his powerful central turn as police investigator Vartika Chaturvedi. After working in the film industry for over 25 years, it was Delhi Crime that gave Shefali the recognition she truly deserved. She rightly called the show run by Richie Mehta “the turning point in her life.”

“OTT platforms have opened doors for all creative players where they have stepped out of the box of hero and heroine. OTT is all about characters and good stories. They feel that women over 45 have a place besides playing grandmothers. Would you have thought of a Shefali Shah playing the lead role earlier? Probably you would, but you never chose it. So here she is in the lead and she has proven herself, ”said Shefali of how OTT has helped audiences rediscover her talent.

The huge success of Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man is another example of how OTT content is breaking the mold. The web series made waves in the OTT space for its portrayal of the life of an intelligence officer in a tone more grounded and authentic than larger than life. In the series, Manoj stars as Srikant Tiwari, a skilled spy, who deals with dangers while trying to find a balance between his personal and professional life.

“Manoj represents the ordinary man very well and looks very shrewd and intelligent too. He looks like a guy who knows how to solve big cases, he has that personality. He is also suitable as a father, husband and father. The show demanded that the protagonist play exactly the way you would if you were a cop and that was the easiest thing for Manoj to do, ”director-writer duo Raj & DK said when casting Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.

During his ten-year career, Jaideep Ahlawat has always given critically acclaimed performances, but received little recognition or was pushed into secondary or tertiary roles in big poles like Gabbar is Back, Vishwaroopam II and Baaghi 3 who often do not do justice to his talent. However, it was Anushka Sharma’s web production, Paatal Lok, that skyrocketed Jaideep’s career and made him a staple of OTT’s big-budget projects. Paatal Lok sees him as low-ranking policeman Hathiram Chaudhary whose integrity is put to the test when four suspects are arrested for the attempted murder of a high-profile journalist. Jaideep will next be seen in Karan Johar’s web production Ajeeb Daastaans, in which he is paired against Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Likewise, it wasn’t until a few months ago that the public woke up to what Pratik Gandhi was capable of doing. The 40-year-old actor, who has gone months without an income, became impossible to ignore when he slipped into the role of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta Scam’s most ambitious 1992 web series. The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik’s incredible transformation and nuanced performance as a controversial broker truly heralded the arrival of fearless talent in the mainstream space. Speaking about how the show’s immense success changed his life, Pratik shared on a Humans of Bombay article: “I didn’t know it got so huge. It was so overwhelming. And when Shabana Azmi maam told me it was the best venue seen in 20 years, I was in tears. It’s been 5 months since Scams released and my life has taken a 180 degree turn. People now see me as a main actor.

There are so many other actors who deserve a special mention for pushing the boundaries and redefining the meaning of fame through their brilliant work on streaming platforms. Divyenndu (Mirzapur), Sheeba Chaddha (Bandish Bandits), Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul), Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime, Mirzapur and a suitable boy), Barun Sobti (Asur and Halahal), Sayani Gupta (Inside Edge, Four More Shots Please and Axone), Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok), Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat), Kirti Kulhari (Four More Shots Please! And Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors), and Arshad Warsi (Asur) are some of the actors who won over audiences with their wonderful acting skills.

