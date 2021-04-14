Entertainment
Producers Will Packer and Felischa Marye to Go Bigger to Amplify Black Women in Hollywood
Produced exclusively by Will Packer and Will Packer Media, the television show Bigger aims to normalize the experience of black people in our late 20s to mid 30s as we experience waves of change in relationships, careers and personal growth. The comedy, which premiered on BET + in January and is now in its second season, follows the life of a single black woman, Layne Roberts, and her team of friends who explore the nuances of a more life. big and better.
Bigger is inspired by my own life, Marye told For (bes) The Culture. I was inspired to move to Los Angeles in my 30s, due to public relations and American business. Packer, who produced Evening school, The photograph, What men want and Little, is no stranger to creating content that shines a light on black culture. This will be the first television series produced by him to be broadcast on television.
For (bes) The Culture spoke with Packer and Marye about the original series, the importance of black men supporting black women in the industry, and how to accurately portray the experiences of young black adults on television.
For (bes) Culture: Felischa, tell me about Bigger and its creative design.
Felischa Marye: Bigger is a friends comedy, but I call it a modern day sexy friends comedy. He follows a single black woman living in Atlanta with her friends. The first season is basically about her facing the threat of marrying someone perfect on paper, her boyfriend, who has a doctor. When a college acquaintance dies, the whole group of friends wonder: Is there something bigger and better? Life can be short and we are now in our 30s. It really pushes the main character, Layne, to look at his personal life as well as his professional life and wonder if there is bigger and better or is that all. For Layne, this struggle is between what is safe and what is exciting.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
For (bes) Culture: Will, what initially attracted you to the project?
Will Packer: It’s hard to cite a contemporary example that really nails this very recent love of the post-college crew, this team and this ensemble. I am a big fan of such daytime shows like Living single and Girlfriends, and I thought Felischa had done a great job of capturing the authenticity of a band like this.
For (bes) Culture: As a creator and showrunner, how important to you is representation behind the scenes and in front of the camera?
Married: It’s a very feminine spectacle. I couldn’t do a show without the participation of smart women who have lived and are ready to share their stories in the writers room and share their vision and talent while filming and directing. We had black female directors and a mix of black female directors in the first season. We’re shooting these shows in Atlanta and we’re talking about the Black experience, but it really takes real-world experience to authentically portray that and I think we were able to do that in the first season.
There is diversity being talked about across the industry and that can sometimes mean throwing a black face on the screen and saying we’ve checked a box. It can be dangerous to have non-blacks representing the experiences of blacks. It is very important for us to have ownership of our own stories.
For (bes) Culture: Will, why is it important for you as a black man to amplify the work of a black woman?
Packer: If you want to know where some people’s priorities are and want to know what’s important to them, take a look at where they’re spending their time. I don’t care what they say, what they tweet or what Facebook group they’re a part of, look where they spend their money. Ultimately, if you don’t put your money behind vocals that you want to amplify, then amplifying those voices is not that important to you. For me, it’s twofold. First, it’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do for business. There are a lot of my peers and contemporaries who don’t hire and take advantage of the incredible black talent that is out there. I’m happy to do it and they are so good they give me a boost. I’m happy to be a part of hiring someone like Felischa Marye because she’s good and deserves the job.
A lot of my projects have been very heavily supported by black women consumers and that’s huge. It is not lost on me. I feel like I would be remiss for not repaying and not repaying it. I don’t care if it’s Think like a man, Girls trip or even No good deed or ObsessedBlack women are the ones who have stepped forward for these projects to say that we want to see ourselves in these types of characters and images.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]