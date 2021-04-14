Stephen Colbert presses Taylor Swift to reveal who “Hey Stephen” is





10:02 PM PDT 04/13/2021



through



Trilby Beresford



The singer appeared on ‘The Late Show’ on Tuesday, where she surprised the late-night host with her fandom.

Taylor Swift made an appearance on The late show Tuesday evening to set the record straight on the identity of Stephen in his song “Hey Stephen” from him Intrepid album, which is part of the songbook that is re-recorded by the singer. Colbert expressed the opinion that the song was about him and pressed Swift for confirmation. “I recorded this song in 2008, I think I was about eighteen,” she says, dismissing the suggestion. “Okay, and I was a younger age too,” said the late night host. Swift then started telling him the exact age he was that year: 44 years old, 179 days old, around several hours. “Like I said, I’m a huge fan,” the singer told Colbert. He then thanked her for sending a signed CD. “Oh, yeah, you know I signed you, Stephen with a PH, I sent it to Colbert Report, 513 West 54th St, New York, 10019, second floor office facing the street.” Colbert again insisted on the singer: “Are you sure ‘Hey Stephen’ doesn’t concern me?” Swift replied, “It’s just the power of music Stephen, good songs make you feel like it’s about you.” Speaking of going back to the “right headspace” to authentically re-record the song, Swift pulled out her old mood board, which consisted of pictures of Colbert. Still, she went on to explain how the song wasn’t written about him. “Hey Stephen isn’t talking about you any more than my 1989 album is about the year you spent waiting at lunch tables at [an Italian restaurant] in the North River area of ​​Chicago, which by the way serves a truly amazing slice of pizza. She pointed to a picture of pizza on her mood board. At this point Stephen asked who the song was talking about. “If you really want to know who it is, and it seems to be. I’ve never revealed this to anyone before, but ‘Hey Stephen’ is about Stephen King,” Swift said. The singer went on to say, “He’s amazing. The dark tower the series changed my life, more The brilliant, The stall, and don’t even get me started on his news. Absolutely luminescent. “ As the two continued to come and go, Swift explained what a real song about Stephen Colbert would look like. “It’s too obvious to call him Hey Stephen … Songwriting is all about the details so you go, ‘Hey Stephen, I love you on TV, and everything you’ve done in it. ‘daily show and at this time Law and order, you have 5’11, your middle name is Tyrone, the social security number is 3 … “After interrupting her as she called numbers, Colbert exclaimed,” It doesn’t matter how much you say that ‘Hey Stephen’ is not about me, I still have a strong feeling it is. “ “It seems like something about you that you sort of need to deal with. But the thing about that feeling that maybe you should tackle within yourself; I think it’s something you should deal with and then take the feeling you feel and just shake It’s off, isn’t it? this song, is about you. “ As Swift’s cell phone begins to ring, she answers the call. “Oh, it’s Stephen King. I have to go.” Watch the entire song, below.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos