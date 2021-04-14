CLG and Samsung Announce Marketing Partnership | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 13, 2021 – CLG, a leading North American esports organization, and Samsung Electronics America, have announced a partnership in which Samsung will be the official computer memory peripherals partner for all CLG teams. The partnership includes a suite of editorial-style digital content and top-notch brand integration into the digital channels of CLG’s teams and players on Twitch, Twitter and Instagram. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005338/en/ Samsung is also the presenting partner of the CLG Samsung Open Tournament Series amateur competition platform, where Samsung will be involved in all marketing assets and throughout the live streams of the Samsung Open Tournament Series events on the CLG Twitch channel. The series is mixed and offers everyone the opportunity to gain experience in a competitive and comfortable environment. The first Samsung Open Tournament Series will take place on April 24, with amateur players taking part in League of Legends. Monthly tournaments will alternate between League of Legends and fan-voted games. CLG has seen such a positive response to the amateur events we have created over the past year and we look forward to growing this business with Samsung, said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. We believe there is a huge opportunity to engage with more esports enthusiast gamers and Samsung is the perfect partner to help grow this platform exponentially as they understand the importance of every millisecond as we do. . Samsung is proud to have been chosen as a partner of CLG, said Grace Dolan, vice president of integrated marketing, home entertainment, Samsung Electronics America. Bringing together the global leader in advanced memory technology with one of the world’s largest esports organizations means esports enthusiast gamers can enjoy some of the benefits the pros enjoy, in an arena where speed and performance are paramount. When I took on this role at CLG, one of my main goals was to create more inclusiveness in the gaming community, said Stephanie Harvey, Director of Esports Franchise Development and Delivery, CLG. CLG and I always believed there was a great opportunity to uplift the amateur esports scene in a way that would make us all stronger. Samsung aligns perfectly with our beliefs and Samsung’s open tournament series is just the start of some great programs we can create together. In addition, Samsung will use its NVMe computer memory hardware products throughout the CLG Performance Center, which provide faster data access than traditional solid state drives. Samsung will participate in several sweepstakes and promotions throughout the year where these Samsung products will be awarded to participants. About CLG CLG is a leading North American esports organization respected for its championship heritage and passionate fan base. CLG was originally founded in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the goal of pushing the boundaries of esports and building a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG features teams in all major esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends, and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to continue to disrupt and solidify its legacy in esports history. CLG has won several championships in its history, the most notable being the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden; the LCS Spring 2016 Championship in Mandalay Bay; and the 2016 Halo World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg About Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Based in Ridgefield Park, NJ, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and business solutions. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA pushes the boundaries of current technology and provides consumers and organizations with a portfolio of revolutionary products and services across mobile devices, connected devices, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. . To learn more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005338/en/ CONTACT: MSG / CLG contact: Ryan Watson/[email protected] Samsung Contact: Owen Sexton/[email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS DATA MANAGEMENT GENERAL SPORTS TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES ONLINE MARKETING GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/13/2021 11:00 / DISC: 04/13/2021 11:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005338/en

