Ranveer Singh and Shankar ready for ‘Anniyan’ Bollywood remake





Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar are teaming up for a Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster “Anniyan”. Shankar is known for his big budget extravagances including “Sivaji” (2007), “Enthiran” (2010) and its sequel “2.0” (2018), all starring superstar Rajinikanth, and “Indian” (1996), with actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. The remake of “Anniyan” “will be mounted on a gigantic cinematographic canvas”, explain the creators. “Anniyan” features one of Shankar’s favorite themes, that of a man who takes justice into his own hands to fight a corrupt system. The original was dubbed in Hindi and released as “Aparichit” in 2006. Actor Vikram has donned a variety of disguises and personalities, which befits Singh, known for his flamboyant characters, most notably Sultan Alauddin Khilji. in “Padmaavat” (2018) and Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming “83”. “I am fortunate to have this opportunity to be a part of Shankar Mister’s spectacular cinematic vision,” Singh said. “He is an exception to the norm, a real disruptor. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would have the chance to collaborate with him. Directing a film like “Anniyan” is a dream come true for any artist. Vikram sir, one of the best talent in our country, an artist I admire tremendously, gave a colossal performance in the original, a performance that can never be matched. I can only hope that my rendition and interpretation of the part also connects with the audience in the same way. The remake will be produced by Pen Studios of Dr. Jayantilal Gada (“Namaste England”) and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, with the soundtrack from the Saregama label. “For this to become a Hindi film, ‘Anniyan’ needed a charismatic, maverick showman like no other to play the part,” Shankar said. “I found that in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he’s a one-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalize a character through his stellar performance. I am delighted to be making “Anniyan” for Pan-Indian audiences and I have no doubts that this powerful story will strike a chord in everyone’s hearts. “In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in our vision to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country,” Shankar added. Gada, President and CEO of Pen Studios, said, “Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and their coming together is the biggest film event in India. For us at Pen this is a unique opportunity and we are delighted to partner with the two powers as global producers and distributors of the film. We are convinced that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. “ Principal photography for the still-untitled film is set to begin in mid-2022. Shankar also has “Indian 2,” with Kamal Hassan reprising his role from the 1996 film, in the works. The film is currently on hold as Hassan awaits election results in the state of Tamil Nadu over which he and his party are arguing. Singh’s upcoming films also include the much-delayed “Sooryavanshi”, “Cirkus” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos