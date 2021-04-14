Actor Sai Pallavi announces new Ugadi movie

New Delhi: Several filmmakers, especially in the south, have announced new projects amid festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Actor Sai Pallavi also unveiled the poster for a new Telugu movie titled Love story who will see its functionality alongside Nag Chaitanya.

A qualified physician, Pallavi appeared in uncredited roles as a child actor in Kasthooriman (2003) and Dhaam dhoom (2008). She, however, rose to fame with her lead role in director Alphonse Putharens’ 2015 film. Premam. She was offered the role while studying in Georgia, and the film was shot while on vacation and won several debutante awards for.

In 2015, she interrupted her studies to work on her second film, Time, who was released in March 2016 and saw her play a young woman who has to deal with her husband’s issues of extreme anger, which has earned her several accolades.

In 2017, she made her Telugu film debut with Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa, which she followed with director AL Vijays Diya, a bilingual Tamil-Telugu. Pallavi is also known for the Tamil movie Maari 2, a series of Maari, opposite Dhanush, directed by Balaji Mohan.

She was most recently seen in Suriya-starrer NGK, a political action film directed by Selvaraghavan and the original Netflix Paava Kadhaigal, an anthology drama focused on caste issues, its short film having been directed by Vetrimaaran.

In 2019, the actor was in the news for rejecting an endorsement from the equity cream. It is the Indian color. We cannot go to strangers and ask them why they are white … it is their skin color and it is ours, ”she said in a report for The News Minute.

“I have had these insecurities myself. So when I have the power to change things at least a little bit, I want to use it in the right way,” she added.