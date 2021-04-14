Prince Philip’s life was squared nobility | Notice

This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away, after a long and fruitful life that was extraordinarily well lived. He was 99 years old, two months after his 100th birthday. He leaves his queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, 94, to fight alone.
The death of a prince, who really had a princely character, leaves the world a little darker and a lot less noble. His life encouraged and inspired the character, as well as the titles, of the nobility.
And what is the character of the nobility?
One definition is: selfless service.
Another definition could be: egoless service without seeking recognition or recognition.
Prince Harry, recently interviewed on fictional TV show The Crown, said he has no problem with fiction. His problem, he said, is fictitious journalism.
Well, sometimes fiction can touch deeper truths, precise narratives cannot touch.
Prince Philip is described in this program as the substantial human being, he was a very strong and intelligent man who, out of devotion to his beloved and out of a desire to be of service to this world, gave up his own titles ( prince of Greece and Denmark) and his own independence to play a full supporting role.
He was the man macho men want to be soldiers (WWII and beyond); an athlete; and unfazed, with an iron will and an iron backbone.
And he chose to stand behind and serve.
He will be remembered for his charitable work and that, the humility that was real, not posed.
Barack Obama said it best: Prince Philip has proven that true partnership leaves room for ambition and altruism in the service of something greater.
This is the last word on nobility: setting aside the self to serve something greater.
And, if to squar a number, or a quality, is to multiply that quality by itself, the life of Prince Philip was squared nobility.
