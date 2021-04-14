Jennifer Aniston ‘posts bombshell baby news’ on reunion of friends show

Jennifer aniston would have dropped some important news about babies during the Friends reunion special which was filmed last week.

The actress – who found fame playing Rachel Green on the hit American sitcom – joined her five co-stars in Los Angeles to film the highly anticipated reunion.

The special was completely canned in 2020, although producers are doing everything they can to make it work.

But die-hard fans who watched the famous Six Flowers onscreen let out a collective sigh of relief as the stars gathered last week to film the reunion.

And while the reunion itself is a major event that millions of people around the world simply can’t wait for, there would be another big reason to tune in.



Sources say Closer that the emotional reunion prompted Jen to drop news of the bombshell as she told her co-stars about her excitement over the arrival of her new baby.

He reported that the twice divorced actress decided to adopt a baby girl from the Mexican orphanage, Casa Hogar Sion.

Jen has long supported the orphanage, and her friends now say the adoption process should be finalized by June.

Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to announce her baby to the whole gang. While the girls already knew each other because they saw each other regularly, she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and professional commitments. an insider told the publication.

Spending nearly every waking hour together for a decade, they lived every detail of each other’s lives and supported each other through all of their difficult times, including Courteneys ‘fertility struggles and Jens’ painful divorce from Brad. Pitt.

Knowing how much they always wanted this to let Jen know her story, it was even more emotional for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the important chapter in her life. “

They were all thrilled when she told them to give her parenting advice, which she said they would gladly take once she was settled, ”the source added.

Rumors that Jen adopted a child from Casa Hogar Sion traced back to 2011 before she married her second husband, Justin Theroux.



However, Jen had always been quiet about her baby plans and had denied such reports in the past.

It is now reported that she will be a mom in June when she brings her baby girl home.

Since the adoption process began last year, Jen’s friends told the post that her best friend and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox has been by his side through it all.

Jen – who is the godmother of Courteney’s daughter Coco, 16 – fueled baby rumors last year when she said: I hear laughs, I see children running into her future, although single at the time.



The news of the baby is reported to have made Courteney so excited that the actress – who played Monica Geller on the sitcom – took it upon herself to plan Jen’s baby shower.

“Court knows Jen doesn’t want to make a splash, but she wants to celebrate this huge milestone in her life so she’s planning an intimate dinner party for all of her loved ones,” the source adds.

The Mirror has reached out to representatives for Jen for comment.

