Entertainment
CRED launches IPL campaign with actor Jackie Shroff
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: After creating an internet storm with their ad featuring Rahul Dravid, the Bengaluru-based credit card payment platform CRED is back with a new campaign featuring actor Jackie Shroff and Jim Sarbh.
the video campaign Sarbh told viewers, “Here’s a secret; you can pay your credit card bills with CRED and earn coins from CRED. Use them to claim cash backs and rewards. Here’s another secret; Jackie loves Zumba . “
Read also | Ripple effects of the warehousing boom
The following is a 20-second long sequence of the old-fashioned actor, known for his unique style and personality, wearing printed green tracks, doing Zumba during a fitness class.
The “Great for the good” campaign series was written and conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. To set the tone for the campaign, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films that are promoted on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
CRED has said it will continue to run advertisements featuring celebrities, pointing out that CREDs are making timely bill payments over the coming weeks.
We are happy to continue our association with IPL for the second year in a row. At CRED, we believe in the rewards of good financial behavior. With this campaign, we want to instill our message about the importance of financial literacy and educate viewers about the rewarding benefits of practicing responsible financial behavior, ”said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED.
The advertising campaigns were produced and directed by Early Man Films.
It’s that time of year when we collaborate with our favorite ’90s heroes and have them do weird but wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these movies as much as the last shoot, ”said Ayappa, director and co-founder of Early Man Films.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]