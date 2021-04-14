CRED launches IPL campaign with actor Jackie Shroff

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: After creating an internet storm with their ad featuring Rahul Dravid, the Bengaluru-based credit card payment platform CRED is back with a new campaign featuring actor Jackie Shroff and Jim Sarbh.

the video campaign Sarbh told viewers, “Here’s a secret; you can pay your credit card bills with CRED and earn coins from CRED. Use them to claim cash backs and rewards. Here’s another secret; Jackie loves Zumba . “

The following is a 20-second long sequence of the old-fashioned actor, known for his unique style and personality, wearing printed green tracks, doing Zumba during a fitness class.

The “Great for the good” campaign series was written and conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. To set the tone for the campaign, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films that are promoted on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

CRED has said it will continue to run advertisements featuring celebrities, pointing out that CREDs are making timely bill payments over the coming weeks.

We are happy to continue our association with IPL for the second year in a row. At CRED, we believe in the rewards of good financial behavior. With this campaign, we want to instill our message about the importance of financial literacy and educate viewers about the rewarding benefits of practicing responsible financial behavior, ”said Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED.

The advertising campaigns were produced and directed by Early Man Films.

It’s that time of year when we collaborate with our favorite ’90s heroes and have them do weird but wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these movies as much as the last shoot, ”said Ayappa, director and co-founder of Early Man Films.