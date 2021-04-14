Ashley Cain’s baby girl Azaylia rushed to hospital again as heart rate soars in the middle of the night





ASHLEY Cain’s baby girl Azaylia was rushed to hospital again overnight as her heart rate skyrocketed. Parents of the terminally ill eight-month-old girl videotaped their baby arriving at hospital in an ambulance as her rate exceeded 200 bpm and urged her to keep fighting. 8 Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia is back in the hospital Mum Safiyya wrote, “Back at the hospital tonight, Azaylia’s heart rate was over 200. “Waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her antibiotics to treat infections.” The normal heart rate for babies of Azaylia’s age is between 80 and 160 beats per minute. As she filmed paramedics pushing brave Azaylia to the hospital, she added, “You are amazing baby. Mum and dad have promised to give you 100% from day one and we’ll keep everything you got. need we will do for you baby. “ 8 His heart went above 200 bpm Papa Ashley posted the same video and wrote: “Come on baby” and “I love you princess”. The hospital visit came just hours after Ashley took Azaylia on her very first walk, telling fans: “Every day is a blessing.” The reality TV star has shared how grateful he is to carry his baby girl in the fresh air after his battle with leukemia stopped him. 8 Ashley Cain took daughter Azaylia for her first walk hours earlier “This is something crazy,” Ex said on Ashley Beach. “I never, ever got to do that – walk out on the street with my little girl. “When she was undergoing chemotherapy and transplants, she had to be covered, so the fact that I could go out with my baby in my arms is absolutely amazing. “Despite what we are going through, every day is a blessing. I say this from the bottom of my heart and with as much truth as possible. 8 The reality TV star said every day is a blessing 8 He kissed his little girl on the head “Things like this today are absolutely amazing. Something so small is so. It’s because of this little one. “Let’s go champion. I love you.” Earlier today, Azaylia was rushed back to hospital for an emergency transfusion after she started crying blood. Safiyya shared the shocking news on Instagram in a video of Ashley, 30, cradling their daughter. 8 Ashley took baby Azaylia to hospital yesterday after she started crying blood She said: “We just returned to the hospital to get another platelet transfusion in Azaylia because last night the tears started to contain blood, so we needed more platelets.” Pointing out the intravenous drip that was hooked up to Azaylia, she added, “He’s our savior right now.” Ashley said it was “so scary”, but they had since returned home after receiving a platelet transfusion to prevent further bleeding. 8 His girlfriend Safiyya filmed the visit which saw Azaylia donate more blood platelets 8 The procedure gave their baby a few more days to live ‘Shameful’ Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl Woods slammed for teasing Harvey with a cake MAISON MADGES WEEKND Inside the sprawling 14-meter mansion, Madonna just bought from The Weeknd applaud for Azaylia Abbey Clancy and Marnie Simpson applaud Ashley Cain’s baby Azaylia JUST SMITTEN Jamie Redknapp looks adored with girlfriend Frida Andersson-Lourie on a date ‘every day is a blessing’ Emotional Ashley Cain Takes Sick Azaylia For Her Very First Walk She now has only a few days to live as more and more tumors have formed in her body and in her brain. They have so far caused it loss of movement in half of his face and also spontaneous bruising on his legs. Earlier this month, Ashley and her girlfriend Safiyya raised more than $ 1.5 million to take their sick daughter to Singapore in a last-ditch attempt to save her life – but they have since been told that specialists in the country could not help it.







