Fox Gutfeld News Channels! Week One Smashes Tonight’s Show on NBC with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Total Viewers | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 13, 2021 – The first week of the new FOX News Channels (FNC) late night program Gutfeld! (weekdays, 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. EST) tops the NBC broadcast schedule Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1378000 P2 +) and ABC almost tied Jimmy Kimmel Live! * in total viewers (1,580,000 P2 +) while ahead of the Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (524,000 P2 +; 205,000 A25-54) and TBS Conan (250,000 P2 +; 134,000 A25-54) in total viewership, A25-54 and A18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The latest addition to the prime-time FNC range, Gutfeld! averaging 1,570,000 viewers, 307,000 on A25-54 and 185,000 on A18-49, which dominates the 11:00 pm / ET cable news time slot in all categories. Gutfeld! also attracted more viewers than HBO's late night shows Real time with Bill Maher (1,080,000 P2 +; 210,000 A25-54) and Last week tonight (721,000 P2 +; 296,000 A25-54) as well as CBS The Late Late Show with James Corden (818,000 P2 +; 219,000 A25-54) in the total number of viewers and among young people aged 25 to 54. Last week the FNC Gutfeld! topped each CNN program in total viewership and key demo and also topped all MSNBC programs in demo 25-54 except The Rachel Maddow Show. Gutfeld! also attracted a larger 25-54 hour audience at 11:00 p.m. / ET than CNN and MSNBC's prime-time average 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. / ET and repeat Gutfeld! At 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, 1,208,000 viewers were broadcast, surpassing all of CNN and MSNBC's Saturday shows in total viewers. The most recent networks time saw double-digit gains in FNC 11 PM / ET hour during the months of February and March for total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49. According to Nielsen Live + 3 data (April 5-8), Gutfeld! attracted 1.9 million total viewers and 371,000 in A25-54, beating Jimmy Kimmel Live !, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show and Conan in the total number of viewers. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour news service, providing breaking news as well as political and business news. First cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the leader in the news industry in terms of brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for TV news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, consistently ranking among the top ten programs of its kind. * includes all broadcasts

