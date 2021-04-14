MIPTV: Korean formats compete for next ‘masked singer’

These original yet undeniably watchable new formats include the latest hit Korean singing show and a cooking contest involving bringing lively meals to life, as well as incredibly abstract formats that challenge the value of time and first impressions of foreigners.



South Korean format producers attending this week’s digital MIPTV will zoom in on the international TV show from an unusual position of strength.

Just as BTS and Bong Joon-ho have elevated K-pop and Korean cinema to the top of global pop culture in recent years, Korean format producers have consistently exceeded their weight in the international television space.

“K formats are widely used around the world and have recently traveled to all corners of the globe,” says Jinho Lee, director of the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a government agency that oversees and coordinates the promotion of screen content. Korean. industry. Lee cites scripted hits like Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)The good doctor, which has run for four successful seasons on ABC, as one of the many clear examples of the trend outside the Korean television industry.

But it’s the unscripted, often quirky and inventive Korean formats that have proven particularly bankable in the global TV and streaming landscape of late. The masked singer, created by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as Singer King of Mask in Korea, became a smash hit on Fox, spawning the success of Spinoff The masked dancer. Following the decisive success of these shows, Fox returned to the well last for CJ Entertainment. I can see your voice the first of which was noted in the fall.

For enterprising format buyers and reality TV enthusiasts looking for the next big thing, Hollywood journalist chose five recent Korean unscripted formats currently on the market that might be curious enough to work.

Oh! My partner

A mystery music competition, Oh! My partner seems as ripe as any K format to some Masked singer-style success. Created by the same MBC hitmakers, the format features two superstar singers, with their own team of panelists, who are forced to select singing partners from among five regular applicants. The catch: the names, identities and singing abilities of competitors are kept secret until choices have been made. With limited preparation time, the two pros must work with their partners regardless of their skills and the show must go on! In South Korea, the show has been a smash hit in prime time on Saturday nights since its premiere in April 2020.

The dish is alive

A cooking contest that somehow taps into the globally popular world of animation and anime? The dish is alive serves just that. This CJ ENM format involves two celebrity food and animation enthusiasts selecting a memorable animated dish from a popular animated movie or series. The accomplished chefs are then tasked with creating an actual version of the meal, which is then judged based on how similar it is to the imagined version and how it tastes. Never has presentation been more important in the kitchen.

A stay

A stay is a format suitable for international markets with a strong culture of local hospitality and traditional architecture (an American version, however, may require some additional creativity and development work). The show, created by Channel A, has been a hit in South Korea since its premiere in January. This is a group of celebrities who have come together to take over and run a traditional hanok guesthouse, where they are responsible for welcoming foreign guests and introducing them to different aspects of traditional Korean culture during their stay.

About the weather

Vitamin TV About the weather not to be confused with the fantasy drama K of the same name currently airing on Netflix is ​​incredibly abstract, designed to reveal the social value of how people choose to spend their moments together. The show appears to be inspired by Warren Buffett’s famous custom of auctioning off for lunch with a stranger, with the proceeds going to charity. Five accomplished people from various spheres of life Season 1 on Korean OTT Channel Wave featured a highly demanded actor, esports champion, swimming champion, successful life coach and popular auction expert pieces of their time to the highest bidder. from their fan base (with charity proceeds, of course). The winning bidders then meet their heroes in the “room of time,” where the audience watches them try to make the most of that desired moment over the minutes. If you had a precious moment with your hero, how would you have used it?

Programming

Programming, also produced by Channel A, offers a flashback to that pre-pandemic time when we were all in public, mingling and evaluating each other. Competing for a cash prize, participants must observe, decode and correctly match the profiles of 10 mysterious subjects, who will participate in games designed by experts to reveal their personalities and character. The show asks the question of how accurate we are when assessing and making our instant judgments about strangers.