Studium Generale presents ‘Zen and the Art of Chickenman’





PORT ANGELES – Peninsula College English teacher Matt Teorey will present his study, “Zen and the Art of Chickenman,” when he speaks at the Studium Generale series at 12:30 pm Thursday. Join the Zoom meeting at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/89616075652. The meeting ID is 896 1607 5652. The event is free and open to the public. Last summer, Teorey received a research grant via an Outstanding Faculty Grant from the Peninsula College Foundation to incorporate new material into his IS-105: Pop Culture course. “Zen and the Art of Chickenman” was published in the Journal of American Culture in August and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-StudiumSpeech. His area of ​​research was the 1970s radio show “Chickenman” and its connection to Robert M. Pirsig’s classic book “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance”. Teorey sees the connections between these works as a way to help students consider issues in current culture and engage in philosophical analysis in his pop culture class. He was featured on the “Chickenman” podcast by Peninsula College math professor Andrea Motyka, who knew he was a fan of old radio shows. She gave him a CD with episodes of the program, encouraging him to consider writing an essay about it. “I enjoyed the show’s superhero satire,” Teorey said. “I’ve always loved voice acting on radio shows, and that aspect hooked me and got me listening.” A long-time fan of old radio shows from the 1940s and 1950s, Teorey cites “The Shadow”, “Yours Truly Johnny Dollar”, “Nightbeat” and “Fibber McGee and Molly” among his favorites. He was intrigued that Pirsig had used Chickenman in his novel and that this was the only specific reference he made to popular culture in the book. “Once I started researching and thinking about writing an essay, I considered using it in the popular culture class,” Teorey said. “In the classroom, I have a unit on superheroes and a unit on radio / TV shows, and a unit on podcasts, so I can see how these ideas would fit into the classroom.” For more on Teorey, who has worked at Peninsula College since 2005, see https://pencol.edu/faculty-staff/matt-teorey.









