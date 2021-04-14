Neighbors actor Sharon Johal becomes third person to allege racism on TV show

Another actor brought charges of racism on the set of Neighbors, saying the set for the longtime soap opera needs to be overhauled to make it a safe place to work for all cast and crew.

In a long statement on its websiteSharon Johal, who played Dipi Rebecchi on the series, said she suffered “direct, indirect and occasional racism” during her four years on the set.

She described several of those cases, including another cast member referring to “you” when talking about people of Indian descent, and she said management did not take her complaints seriously.

She is the third Neighbors actor to publicize accusations of racism in recent days.

Indigenous actor Shareena Clanton said last week that she twice heard the N word used on set, one of the “multiple racist traumas” she said she suffered on “this highly problematic show”.

She was followed by Indigenous actor Meyne Wyatt.

The actor claims several cases of racism

“On more than one occasion, a current cast member, ‘not a person of color’, directly called me ‘you folks’ when he spoke disparagingly of an altercation they were involved in. with an Indian, ”Johal said in his speech. statement, which was first reported by Guardian Australia.

“The same person repeatedly called me ‘the black’ and / or ‘blackie’ behind my back in the presence of other crew members.”

Johal said he was told that the same cast member also claimed that “the show only employs’ Indian actors’ and various actors of color to ‘meet their diversity quotas’ and’ not because that they are good “.

When she raised these comments with management, she said they were sympathetic and spoke to the actor but “no action was taken.”

“The management position was that I had to speak directly to management as each of these incidents occurred,” she said.

“This practice ignores a victim’s reluctance to come forward in a workplace culture where perpetrators are not held responsible (so why report?), And where the whistleblower is afraid of ” be more targeted by the author. and for fear of losing their job. “

The Inconic Series, set on Ramsay Street, is Australia's longest-running television drama.

In another case, a former cast member compared it to a round-headed toy, saying, “Oh, that’s like you guys,” in reference to Indians.

“The same cast member repeatedly mimicked the Indian character Apu from The Simpsons with Indian accent and head movement in my presence, although I asked them to refrain.”

Production company launches investigation

Fremantle, the production company behind Neighbors, said: “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees on the Neighbors set and take any questions about racism or any other form of discrimination very seriously. .

“We are initiating an independent legal investigation to work in parallel with [Indigenous consultancy] Campfire X’s cultural review and hopes to work directly with those who have raised concerns, after which we will take the appropriate next steps. “

Network Ten, which airs the show, provided the same statement in response to a request for comment.

Johal said the fast-paced nature of production on set created a culture in which issues were overlooked in favor of continued work.

Management then mismanaged conflicts it was not qualified to resolve, she said, leaving it “powerless, isolated and marginalized”.

She praised Fremantle for opening an investigation, but said it had to be broad in scope, arguing that it was clear the management systems had failed.

“I think a systematic overhaul is needed to make this workplace safe for all people from diverse backgrounds,” she said.

“Racism is part of a larger issue and conversation.

“It’s both heartbreaking and revealing to our industry that a show considered diverse on-screen still struggles to protect people behind the scenes.”