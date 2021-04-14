Oscars set to collapse in China as Hollywood and politics collide





GlobeNewswire Virtual Reality Market To Show Remarkable 44.3% CAGR, Moves By Facebook, Google And Apple To Deliver Advanced User Experience To Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights Leading players: Google, Microsoft, Oculus VR (Facebook), Autodesk Inc., Samsung Electronics, HTC, Eon Reality, Vuzix, Sony, Leap Motion, Vuzix, Sixense Enterprises, Dassault Systems SE, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap , IncPune, India, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global size of the “virtual reality market” is expected to reach USD 57.55 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 44.3% during the period of forecast. Growing adoption of 5G network due to its higher bandwidth and low latency will ultimately drive market growth, Fortune Business Insights says in a report titled Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size, Share & COVID -19 Impact Analysis, By Component (hardware, software and content), by device type (head-mounted display, virtual reality simulator, VR glasses, treadmill and haptic gloves, and others), by sector (games , entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and others) and regional forecast, 2020-2027. The market size was $ 3.10 billion in 2019. For more information on the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-market- 101378 The coronavirus emergency has severely damaged and disrupted various economies around the world. We understand that this health emergency has had a negative impact on various sectors around the world. Growing support from governments and several companies can help fight this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling and some are booming. It is estimated that almost all sectors are more or less affected by this pandemic. We are constantly working on our reports to help improve businesses at this critical time. Our expertise and experience can offer tremendous benefits in helping to track down this global pandemic. The Virtual Reality Market report emphasizes: Consistent market insights Pre-obtained data on the business scenario Latest industry development and major drivers Detailed information of major players Market driver : High Use Of Virtual Reality In Military Settings To Scale Up The Market The growing application of Virtual Reality (VR) solutions in the defense industry will enable rapid market expansion in the foreseeable future. Smart technology provides the understanding needed to pre-conduct high-risk trades, which in turn will drive market demand. Virtual training sessions can help soldiers develop skills for difficult situations during combat. For example, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the investment in a virtual simulation platform to provide a broader training program for the armed forces. Likewise, the U.S. military is constantly focused on providing a synthetic training environment by 2020 to prepare soldiers for real combat scenarios. Request Sample Copy of Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-reality-market-101378 High Demand For Virtual Meetings And Conferences To Accelerate Market Amid COVID Growing acceptance of digital technologies is expected to boost market opportunities amid coronavirus. Lockdowns in several regions have led to a strong demand for immersive solutions. The growing popularity of virtual meetings, conferences, exhibitions, gatherings will have a huge impact on the market during the pandemic. For example, LAVAL, a Canadian city in southwestern Quebec, north of Montreal, hosted an online exhibit using VR glasses and 3D graphics. In addition, the use of virtual reality technologies among students for online training will further enhance the market potential amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Analysis: Rising Government Support Boosts Growth in North America The North American market is expected to dominate the global market due to the existence of leading players in the United States. The strong support of the United States government through investments is likely to encourage the market in the region. For example, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has implemented virtual training sessions on veterinary public health. The Asia-Pacific region market is expected to experience rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to developing countries. China is expected to hold the largest share of the global market due to the growing adoption of 5G network in the region. In addition, increasing government initiatives and funding are expected to improve the market outlook in India. For example, campaigns such as Digital India, made in India, and Vocal for Local will help develop small businesses in India. For example, AjnaLens has raised USD 1.5 million from the Maharashtra Defense and Aerospace Venture Fund to improve virtual and augmented reality capabilities. Customization request https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-reality-market-101378 The report lists the major companies in the virtual reality market: Google LLC (California, United States) Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (California, United States) Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) Unity Technologies (California, United States) HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan) Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) Autodesk Inc. (California, United States United) Sixense Enterprises Inc. (California, United States) Eon Reality Inc. (California, United States) Dassault Systems SE (Vlizy-Villacoublay, France) Apple Inc. (California, United States) Key development: January 2020: Autodesk Inc signed an agreement partnered with InsiteVR to provide a VRmeeting integration platform for engineering and construction meetings. The platform will support the design and review of projects to help engineers. Order the full report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101378 Table of contents Introduction Definition, by segment Research methodology / approach Data sources Executive summary Market Dynamics Macroeconomic and microeconomic indicators Drivers, constraints, opportunities and trends Impact of COVID -19 Short -Long Term Impact Long Term Impact of Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Major Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Major Players Porters Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019 Key Market Outlook and Analysis, by segments Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Content By Device Type (Value) Head Mounted DevicesVR SimulatorVR GlassesTreadmills & Haptic GlovesOthers By Industry (Value) GamingEntertainmentAutomotiveRetailHealthcareEducationAerospace & DefenseManufacturingOthers By Region North East Pacific Africa rica TOC Suite! Talk to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-reality-market-101378 Take a Look at Related Research Information: Power Management Systems Market Size , Share and Impact of COVID-19 Analysis, by Type (System and Services), by End User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Managed Enterprise Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services and managed communication and collaboration services), by deployment (public cloud, private cloud), by company Size (SMEs, large companies), by vertical and regional forecast, 2020-2027 Corporate governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) Market size, pa rt and COVID-19 impact analysis, by component (software and services), by deployment model (Cloud-bottom, on-premises), by company size (large companies, small and medium-sized companies), by vertical (BFSI , healthcare, government, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, and others) and regional Forecast, 2020-2027 Digital signature market size, share and COVID impact analysis -19, by component (software, hardware and services), by deployment (cloud and on-premise), by company size (large companies and small and medium enterprises), by industry (BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, Video Conferencing Market Size 2020-2027, COVID-19 Share and Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), by Type conference (telepresence, videoconference system Integrated, Desktop and Service-Based Conference), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Business Size (Small & Medium Business (SMB), Large Business), By Application (Small Rooms, Meeting Rooms, Rooms Intermediate & Large Rooms) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd. 308, Supreme Headquarters, Survey No. 36, Baner, Pune-Bangalore Highway, Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

