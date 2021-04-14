Tan France soon to be a dad | Entertainment

Tan France must be a father for the first time.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star and her 42-year-old husband Rob France will welcome their first child into the world via a surrogate later this summer and couldn’t be happier.

Tan shared a photo on Instagram in which he was topless with a modified ultrasound photo on his stomach and wrote: So happy to finally share that WE HAVE A BABY !! No, I am not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic photo. With the greatest gift / help from the most wonderful surrogate mother, Rob and I are fortunate to be on our way to becoming parents this summer. Something we have wanted for so many years. “

And it looks like the couple are expecting a baby boy.

The 37-year-old star added: Our hearts are so full right now. I can’t wait to hold this baby and show her so much love.

The ‘Next In Fashion’ star also explained that her funny pic was a slight mockery of classic pregnancy announcement images.

He commented on his own post: “And this pic is supposed to be just a little fun. Playing the usual pregnancy announcements, because I wish I could carry my baby so much.”

Meanwhile, Rob, who is an illustrator, admitted he was overwhelmed with happiness.

He shared an illustration of a baby and wrote, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel that. [heart and crying emojis] (sic) “

The couple were inundated with comments from many well-wishers, including Tan’s “ Queer Eye ” co-stars.

Jonathan Van Ness wrote: “[heart and crying emojis] so happy for you !!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest and genuine people in the world and this is the most exciting news ever [heart emojis] (sic) “

And in another comment, he also praised Tan for his topless photo.

He wrote: “On a separate note and to make it clear that I have no intention of being less thirsty for @tanfrance IM LIVING FOR ALL THAT SOFT BUT FIRM AND MUSCLE SKIN YOU GIVE US !!! ( sic) “

Antoni Porowski couldn’t help but comment on the photo, either.

He wrote: “Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be excited at the same time thank you and congratulations boys !!!! (sic)”

But Bobby Berk thought the photo was “scary”.

He wrote: “Hahahaha. The joy of this message surpasses the goosebumps in this photo.”

Karamo Brown – who has two sons – has vowed to “spoil” the toddler.

He wrote: “Yeah !!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil that baby !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ” [heart emojis] (sic) “

The official “ Queer Eye ” account has promised to make changes to the entire show to accommodate the impending new arrival.

They commented: “WE ADD A CRADLE TO THE LOFT (sic)”