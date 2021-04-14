Bollywood on hold: new 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra devastates Mumbai’s film industry

It was supposed to be a year of resurgence for Bollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries, which was devastated by lockdowns imposed by coronaviruses last year.

As restrictions eased at the end of 2020 and theaters opened with caution, production houses began to announce a series of big-budget releases for 2021, many of which were leftovers from the previous year.

Films released earlier this year, including Roohi and Bombay Saga, did decent business, even with limited seating in cinemas, and were seen as an encouraging sign for an industry desperate to resume operations.

In March, however, as cases of Covid-19 rose sharply in India and restrictions returned, distributors were again forced to delay major releases.

Films expected since April, including Amitabh Bachchans Chehre, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, and biopic of Kangana Ranauts Thalaivi were drawn.

The casting of “Bunty Aur Babli 2” at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi in 2020. The Bollywood film’s release, scheduled for April 23, has been postponed. Courtesy of twofour54



The film industry received more devastating news on Tuesday: the state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, where Bollywood is based, announced a halt to a wave of commercial activity, including film and television shoots for the next 15 days. The cinemas will also be closed for the duration, jeopardizing all the releases planned for the coming weeks.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country due to the coronavirus, accounting for around a quarter of India’s 13.5 million cases. The state reported 60,212 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.

The new rules directly affect big budget movies that have been shot under strict regulations, including superstar Shah Rukh Khans. Pathan which was partly filmed in Dubai.

Earlier this month, actor Akshay Kumar announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement was followed by news that more than 40 crew members are working on Kumars’ upcoming film. Ram setu had caught the virus, thus ending production. The release of Kumar’s other film, Sooryavanshi, slated for release on April 30, has also been postponed.

Other films that will now face inevitable delays include actor Ranveer Singhs’ film Circus with director Rohit Shetty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Karti Aaryan who also tested positive for Covid-19 Salman Khans Tiger 3 and Adipursh, starring South Indian superstar Prabhas and Bollywood performers Saif Ali Khan.

BN Tiwari, chairman of the West India Film Workers’ Union Federation, said the latest restrictions would affect day workers the most.

It is unfortunate that no filming is allowed from April 14. Around 100 shoots including films and television projects are currently underway in Maharashtra. The big shoots were on hold, but the television and small units were running. With this sudden lockdown, if the shootings are stopped, the industry is bound to lose hundreds of rupees, he said. India time.

He said he would plead with the Maharashtras chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to make some exceptions.

We will write to [the chief minister] to allow the filming of television soap operas and we promise to shoot with the same guidelines as those announced by the government last year. Members of the unit will work in a bio-bubble type environment to avoid infections, ”he said.

About half a million workers, including actors, directors and producers, are registered with FWICE. Of those, about 250,000 are junior makeup artists, set designers, carpenters and long distance dancers, Tiwari said.

Over 200 Hindi films are shot in one year in Bollywood, with an estimated income of Rs3,000 crore or Rs30 billion. Business analyst Himesh Mankad said industry losses last year could easily amount to around Rs 20 billion, according to the PTI news agency.

In his televised speech Tuesday evening, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Thackeray acknowledged the consequences that tighter restrictions could have on the economy.

“Livelihoods are important, but life is more important. We need to increase the existing restrictions, he said.