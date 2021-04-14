



Image source: INSTAGRAM / DHANUSH Dhanush writes heartfelt note on his mother’s birthday and says: ‘Work on myself to be a better son’ Southern superstar Dhanush is currently celebrating the success of his film Karnan, which has received high praise from audiences and critics alike. The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday and wrote a heartfelt note on his mother’s birthday. He expressed his emotional side and wrote: “Happy Birthday my goddess my mother. It is because of your unconditional love and your prayers that I have come this far. Long live my goddess. I can never do anything to repay what you went through for the family. I will continue to work on myself to be a better son and to make you proud and happy. I love you to the moon and back. “ Dhanush also shared a photo in which he can be seen hugging his mother. Many fans, followers and supporters have expressed their wishes and love on the post. One of them wrote: “Both are blessed”. The other commented: “Happy birthday Amma.” Professionally, Dhanush was last seen in Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film was released in theaters worldwide on April 9. READ ALSO: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan Set On Fire At Box Office He will then be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s director Jagame Thandhiram which is an action thriller. The film will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. Recently, 67th National Film Awards were announced in which Dhanush won the Best Actor award for his role in filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Tamil hit, Asuran. The actor took to his social media to thank his team and fans for their love and support. READ ALSO: 67th National Film Awards: Mahesh Babu, Dhanush Overflowing With Joy As Maharshi And Asuran Win Big







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos