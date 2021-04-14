Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: 5 Bollywood actresses trained in martial arts





Being a big screen star doesn’t just require acting skills, the dynamic profession requires actors to learn a variety of skills along the way, from dancing to sports, and more. Many high octane movies over the years have also required their female leads to acquire training in various martial arts, to enable them to perform their roles with more conviction. While some stars like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan learned the skills for such action-packed movie roles, others like Shilpa Shetty Kundra learned these skills at a young age. Below we put together a list of all Bollywood multi-hyphenated women who have formal martial arts training. Priyanka chopra Add martial arts to Priyanka Chopra’s growing list of surprise talents, which include singing and writing. The actor-entrepreneur trained in martial arts like karate, ju-jitsu and gatake for his action-packed roles in the 2008 fantasy adventure film. Drona, and the action thriller put on (2006). Deepika padukone It’s no surprise to see Deepika Padukone on this list, thanks to her badminton career at the national level and her inclination for athletics. Besides being one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood, Padukone learned jujutsu for his dual role in the 2009 action-comedy film. Chandni Chowk in China.Apparently her co-star Akshay Kumar, who is Muay Thai himself, helped her through the process. Shilpa Shetty Kundra With two cookbooks to his name alongside numerous blockbusters, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is more than just an actor. Anyone who follows the star on Instagram will tell you that the actor is a big fan of yoga, but what remains a lesser known fact is that she also holds a black belt in karate. In fact, the actor started training in martial arts at a very young age. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan learned karate at the Japan Shit-Ryu Karate School in India, where she strove to master this ancient skill while preparing for her role in the 2010 Tamil sci-fi film. Robot, with Rajnikanth. Madhuri Dixit Nene Madhuri Dixit Nene is renowned for her dancing skills, but did you know that she is also trained in taekwondo? The actor took classes with his kids during his free time in Denver, which ultimately helped his fight streaks in the action drama. GulaabGang (2014). She also received separate training from an expert in Shaolin kung fuone of the older forms of kung fuforthe film, and also happens to be well versed with pekiti-tirsia kali and Shaolin chin na. To some extent, dancing and fighting are similar. There is a rhythm in both the fighting and the dancing, she shared in an interview. Also read: Get to know the story of Amritpal Kaur, Karate champion in India This is how Tiger Shroff trained for his role in Student of the Year 2 5 fitness lessons you must learn from Sara Ali Khan

