Has there ever been a better actor to play Elvis Presley than Kurt Russell?





There are so many reasons to love Kurt Russell. The beloved actor is a convincing action hero, fits perfectly into the far west, is perfect in any romantic comedy (especially with Goldie hawn), and as a good wine continues to improve with age. But let’s not forget the time it played Elvis Presley. That’s right, in 1979 Russell starred as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself in a TV movie directed by John Carpenter. Coincidentally, the film that would transition Russell’s Hollywood career after years as a child actor, portrayed the very star he worked with in his first film. In 1962, when Russell was just 10 years old, he made his film debut inIt happened at the world fair,an uncredited role where he was able to kick the character of Elvis Presley in the shins. At the time, he had no idea how famous Presley was, but he explained toJames Cordon on The Late Late Show that seeing women chasing him on set was the first time he had seen a real celebrity. Despite all of this, Presley was still a really nice guy, even for a young Kurt Russell. “He was just a really nice guy. He was 27 at the time and when I played him I was 27. And I kind of remembered him being one of those very memorable people and was just a really nice guy. “ Read more: The 15 best Kurt Russell movies of all time They would even play wrestling backstage during the week Russell was on set. Funny enough, the 1979 film wasn’t the only time the actor played Elvis on the big screen. He gave voice to Elvis in Forrest Gump and portrayed an Elvis impersonator in the Kevin costner movie3000 Miles to Graceland. The TV movie, Elvis, followed the superstar’s rise to fame from his childhood until 1969. Director John Carpenter decided to tell a dramatic story of his life, not make a musical, despite the fact that there was obviously music everywhere. And we have to say … Kurt Russell really nailed those classic Elvis moves on stage. Although he played the king perfectly in the biopic, he didn’t really sing. It’s all thanks to country singer Ronnie McDowell who recorded a total of 36 songs for the film’s soundtrack. Russell’s actual father, actor Bing Russell, starred in the film as Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley. His first wife, Season Hubley, played the role of Priscilla presley, who apparently received a large sum of money to “fact-check” the script before it was approved for airing on ABC. Pat Hingle appeared as Colonel Tom Parker and Shelley Winters as Elvis’ mother, Gladys, completing a strong full cast in the film. The biopic has won numerous awards, including an Emmy nomination for Russell for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Special, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Made for Television. It looks like the film also created a solid partnership between Russell and John Carpenter. They will continue to work together in many future films, including Escape to New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China,andEscape from LA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos