Complete list of 2021 Costume Designers Guild Award winners

Lana Condor hosted the event, where Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers were honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award.



Black background of Ma Rainey, Mulan and Promising young woman were the film’s winners at the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night.

The virtual event recognizing excellence in film, television and short costume design was hosted by To all the boys star Lana Condor and broadcast live on Twitter.

Both My Rainey and Mulan are nominated for the Oscar for best costume. My Rainey Winner Ann Roth, however, did not give a speech on her victory, with Condor noting that Roth chooses to let his work speak for itself.

With this year’s nomination, the 89-year-old Roth tied the record for longest-running Oscar nominee overall.

Other Oscar nominees for best costume design Emma, ​​Pinocchio and Mank have all been nominated for the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Condor, who highlighted her love of fashion during the show, also showed off her comedic skills, joking about how after her 40s she intended to channel Catherine O’Hara. Schitt Creek character Moira Rose and how she played host Andra Day recently when she sang in her shampoo bottle in “Lana Condor vs My Shower Curtain”, a play on Day’s United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Costume Designers Guild President Salvador Perez spoke about the role costume design and the guild have played in the pandemic. I have lived our life for the past year. It was a challenge, but it also showed us how strong and resilient we are. “

Perez added: “During the pandemic, our work had such an impact on people’s lives. Television and film played an important role in keeping people inspired during quarantine as everyone at home searched for ways of turning away from things, brought them other worlds to visit, fantasies and so many escapes from reality. “

The costume designer known for his work on The Mindy project and I have never among other credits also recognized how the guild came together with IATSE to manufacture more than “45,000 masks for hospitals, first responders and others in need” when personal protective equipment was required during the pandemic.

Perez also called for “pay equity now”.

“As costume designers, we are an integral part of the storytelling process,” he said. “Because our work is traditionally done by women, we are paid much less than departments headed by men.”

This appeal was continued by Promising young woman costume designer Nancy Steiner, who won the award for excellence in contemporary cinema.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the industry with a plea to pay costume designers what they are worth. Much of what you see on screen is our work,” he said. she declared.

Shonda Rhimes and her longtime production partner Betsy Beers received the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan introduced the duo who have worked together for almost 20 years, starting with Grey’s Anatomy with honor, saying that the two powerful producers “rule” over Shondaland: “a place where people are not afraid to be themselves, no matter their shape, color or creed, where every race , ethnicity and sexuality is celebrated. “

“To be a character in Shondaland is to look and feel better,” Coughlan said.

Beers, who spoke first, said in part: “With each of our series, it’s clear that costume designers have changed cultures and created moments and trends that often outlive shows from where they are. came.”

Rhimes, meanwhile, took advantage of her time at the microphone to congratulate the costume designers she has worked with: Linda Bass, Mimi Melgaard and Roemehl Hawkins (Grey’s Anatomy, private practice and Station 19); Ellen Mirojnick (Bridgerton and How to escape murder); and Lyn Paolo (Scandal and the next one Invent Anna).

HamiltonPaul Tazewell, of Paul Tazewell, also gave a powerful speech after winning the Award for Excellence in Variety, Reality TV Competition and Live TV: “At such a time of the year last, where we have all lived and continue to experience the serious challenges of so many of our collective chickens coming home to roost, Hamilton has been a testament to the beauty of the spirit that occurs when people of all races, genders, and creeds come together to stand up and tell our shared stories as Americans. “

Tazewell also thanked “New York’s costume stores that struggle daily to stay afloat during this pandemic-caused Broadway shutdown.”

Presenters for the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards included Day, Rose Byrne, OT Fagbenle, Ilana Glazer, Leslie Odom Jr., Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried.

A full list of this year’s CDGA winners follows.

Excellence in Science Fiction / Fantasy Film

Mulan Bina Daigeler (WINNER)

Dolittle Jenny Beavan

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Michael Wilkinson

Pinocchio Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wonder Woman 1984 Lindy Hemming

Excellence in contemporary cinema

Promising Young Woman Nancy Steiner (WINNER)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar Trayce Gigi Field

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Erin Benach

Da 5 Bloods Donna Berwick

The Prom Lou Eyrich

Excellence in period cinema

Black Bottom by Ma Rainey Ann Roth (WINNER)

Emma. Alexandra Byrne

Judas and the Black Messiah Charlese Antoinette Jones

Mank Trish Summerville

A night in Miami Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Science Fiction / Fantasy Television

Westworld: “Because Dominates” Shay Cunliffe (WINNER)

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” Shawna Trpcic

Snowpiercer: “Access is power” Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” Christine Bieselin Clark

What we do in the shadows: “New Vampire Theater” Amanda Neale

Excellence in contemporary television

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” Debra Hanson (WINNER)

Emily in Paris: “False Friends” Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: “Part 1: Street – Trouble doesn’t always last” Heidi Bivens

I Can Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” Lynsey Moore

Unorthodox: “Part 2” Justine Seymour

Excellence in vintage television

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” Gabriele Binder (WINNER)

Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” Ellen Mirojnick and John W. Glaser III

The Crown: “Terra Nullius” Amy Roberts

Lovecraft country: “I am”. Dayna rose

Mrs. America: “Shirley” Bina Daigeler

Excellence in variety, reality-competition, live television

Hamilton Paul Tazewell (WINNER)

Dance with the stars: “Villains Night” Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Masked Dancer: “Premiere Everybody Mask Now!” Gabrielle Letamendi and Candice Rainwater

The masked singer: “The semi-finals The Super Six” Marina Toybina

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in designing short forms

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema short “The Stunt Double” April Napier (WINNER)

The Killers: “Caution” Samantha Kuester music video

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton, Dawn Ritz Themed Halloween Party Short

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” Music Video Ami Goodheart