Today’s list of famous birthdays for April 14, 2021 includes celebrities Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adrien Brody





Top celebrity birthdays April 14, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adrien Brody and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on April 14, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actor Anthony Michael Hall attends the “Results” premiere during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday January 27, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)Arthur Mola / Invision / AP Actor Anthony Michael Hall turns 53 Fun fact: Played the original Rusty Griswold in National Lampoons Vacation Adrien Brody attends the Women’s Final of the US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Greg Allen / Invision / AP)Greg Allen / Invision / AP Actor Adrien Brody turns 48 Fun fact: the first feature film was Woody Allens New York Stories in 1989 Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives at the Jingle Ball on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar turns 44 Fun fact: ready to voice Teela in the upcoming Masters of the Universe miniseries Sarah Michelle Gellar over the years. (AP) Other fun facts about Sarah Michelle Gellar Check out our slideshow with 25 fun facts about Sarah Michelle Gellar. Abigail Breslin attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Zombieland: Double Tap” at the Regency Village Theater on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Abigail Breslin turns 25 Fun fact: once appeared in a Toys R Us commercial More celebrities with birthdays today Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89 years old. Actor Julie Christie is 81 years old. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 76 years old. Actor John Shea (Gossip Girl, Lois and Clark) is 73 years old. Actor Peter Capaldi (Dr. Who, The Musketeers) is 63 years old. -car driver Brian Forster (The Partridge Family) is 61 years old. Actor Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time) is 60 years old. Widespread Panic singer-guitarist John Bell is 59 years old. Actor Catherine Dent (The Shield) is 56 years old. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 54 years old. Il Divo singer David Miller is 48 years old. Rapper Da Brat is 47 years old. Actor Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill) is 46 years old. Actor Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 44 years old. Musician JD McPherson is 44 years old. Arcade Fire singer Win Butler is 41 years old. Actor Claire Coffee (Grimm) is 41 years old. Actor Nick Krause (The Descendants) is 29 years old. Actor Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) is 27. 