Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have proven time and time again that they are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. Turning heads with their chemistry and adorable social media posts, the couple leave their fans in awe of their antics. Being absolute possessions in each other, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are major couple goals, it goes without saying.

Mira Kapoor laughs at Shahid Kapoor and calls him ACP Shadyuman

In a photo Mira recently posted on her social media, the couple are ready for their Corona patrol and Shahid is seen buckling on his helmet. While their faces are hidden behind masks and helmets, the legend of Miras has left us all in two. She captioned the picture as, wearing a mask ???? #coronapatrol ACP Shadyuman. Ishaan Khatter didn’t pass up the opportunity to tease his older brother and commented, Shady human?

Take a look at his post here.

On the job front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the award-winning national film The South Jersey.

