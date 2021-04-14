‘Kim’s Convenience’ actor Andrew Phung talks about the creation of his own series, ‘Run the Burbs’

TORONTO “Kim’s Convenience” has just ended but actor Andrew Phung is already “on his knees in ideas and stories” for his next project, “Run the Burbs.

The Calgary-raised actor, who played Kimchee, an eccentric car rental employee on “Kim’s,” co-created the upcoming comedy series and will star there as a stay-at-home dad with a female entrepreneur and two children.

“I’m a kid who improvised in church basements and now I can run a show, so I take the responsibility very seriously,” Phung, of Toronto, said in a recent report. telephone interview.

“I try to make it a production that represents the best practices of what we expect from an industry. So it takes a little bit of time, it takes a little more elbow grease, but I’m happy to do it.

The CBC announced “Run the Burbs” late last month after news broke that its hit sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” would end for good with the Season 5 finale, which aired last Tuesday.

Phung said he’s been developing his half-hour show with his best friend and collaborator, filmmaker Scott Townend, for about a year. The CBC commissioned it as a series while “Kim’s Convenience” was scheduled to go into production for a sixth season.

Phung had set several schedules on how he could create his own series around the filming of “Kim’s,” which tells the story of a Korean-Canadian family who run a convenience store in downtown Toronto. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon played the roles of parents, Appa and Umma, alongside Simu Liu and Andrea Bang as their children, Jung and Janet.

But the producers of “Kim” canceled the series, saying they couldn’t deliver another season with “the same heart and quality” following the departure of co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White.

Phung now hopes to go into production on “Run the Burbs” in the summer or fall.

“In many ways I think it’s a good spiritual continuation for ‘Kim’s’,” Phung said of his new show. “It’s not a narrative continuation, but it’s a spiritual continuation in the sense that we see a diverse family living their best life, but now we can see them in the suburbs.”

Phung has a strong link with the “burbs”.

The artist said he grew up in about seven different neighborhoods in northeast Calgary and sees the suburbs as a place of opportunity for families and “the only way to realistically own a home now.” “.

The married father of two young boys wants to celebrate these elements in the new series, inspired by his own life and produced by Pier 21 Films.

“This was taken from my experiences, but also from my experiences as an Asian father and raising children in Canada,” said the University of Calgary economics graduate, who started acting in a comedy. improvisation at the town’s Loose Moose Theater Company at the age of 16. credits include the series “The Beaverton”, the feature film “Little Italy” and the new film “Events Transpiring Before, Pendant, and After a High School Basketball Game”.

“My cultural roots are Canadian, but they have Vietnamese and Chinese heritage. But that’s the way it is now. This generation of parents will have been raised in Canada, but will often have cultural roots rooted in their homeland, through their parents. “

Phung said he wanted to reflect the conversations he has with his children and his approach to parenthood, and also portray a loving marriage rather than the “bullet and chain” cliché that we sometimes see in sitcoms. .

Many of the stories are drawn directly from his own experiences.

“I sent a script to the writing team today and I was like, ‘It literally happened last night,'” he said.

Phung won three Canadian Screen Awards for playing Arnold (Kimchee) Han, Jung’s best friend and colleague. Kimchee’s role has grown from lazy buddy to responsible assistant manager at Handy Car Rental over the five seasons.

When the time comes, Phung hopes to revisit the characters who have resonated with fans around the world, thanks to a presence on Netflix.

He has no information on whether there might be another incarnation of “Kim” down the line but believes “the door will be there”.

“Never say never,” said Phung. “We see things coming back and the power of the fans.

“So maybe there is hope in the future that we can eventually see this family come back.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press