Man shot dead, seriously injured in Hollywood Hills after nightclub fight – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was seriously injured in a gunshot wound in a residential area of ​​Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning after engaging in an altercation at a nightclub.

The shooting took place around 12:39 a.m. in the 6600 block of Whitley Avenue.

READ MORE: Missing Angeles National Forest hiker found to safety with help from map enthusiast

According to Los Angeles Police, the victim got into a fight at a club. Then he left and returned home, but was followed by several suspicious men in a dark SUV.

READ MORE: California Focuses On Urgent Projects As Wildfire Season Approaches

He was then shot dead on Whitley Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. His name was not immediately disclosed.

It is not known exactly where the shooting took place. Investigators believe there were four suspicious men in the SUV.

NO MORE NEWS: The future of Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome still in question

Details of the altercation have not been confirmed. It is not known whether any arrests have been made or whether the police know the identity of any of the suspects.