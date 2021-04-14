Actors Seo Yea-ji and Kim Jung-hyun speak out on texting scandal

K-drama actress Seo Yea-ji released a statement that she manipulated her then-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun while filming the 2018 drama Time.

Kim apologized on social media and is said to be suffering from mental health issues.

The management agency of the actress It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) said on Tuesday, April 13: “After checking with Kim Jung-hyun’s representatives, we received clear confirmation that the controversy over the drama is not did not happen because of Seo Yea -ji and he has expressed his intention to issue his own statement about it. “

The controversy emerged on Monday when entertainment news portal Dispatch posted text messages it said were between the two actors, who met on the set of the 2018 movie Stay With Me.

In the posts, Seo, 31, had ordered Kim to remove all scenes of “skinship” – the term refers to intimate, non-sexual touching – as well as to act harshly towards female staff on the Time set. . Kim, 31, also had to send her videos from the set so that she could monitor her actions.

The statement from the Seo agency refuted this. “Logically speaking, it’s hard to accept the controversial report that the lead actor in a drama acts exactly as someone else told him to do against his own will.”

He framed the posts like a love tiff and said crucial elements were left out, such as Kim’s requests to Seo, who was filming a different drama, not to film the kissing scenes.

“So Seo Yea-ji also said to him, ‘So you shouldn’t do this either,'” he continued, saying these were “lovers’ conversations showing jealousy about the contact. physicality of the other with the others “.

He added, “It can be seen as a common love affair between actors who are dating.”

Kim, best known for her roles in Crash Landing On You (2019) and Mr Queen (2020), posted a handwritten apology on social media a day later on Wednesday.

“The drama Time was the first work I played the lead role in, so it was also a very meaningful project for me. But I brought deep disappointment and pain to the director, the screenwriter, the other actors and to the staff. I apologize, “he wrote.

He reportedly requested many script changes to avoid hitting his co-star Seohyun, citing an eating disorder, and ultimately dropped the drama. He took a hiatus of about a year before returning to the 2019 hit drama Crash Landing On You.

However, his long apology did not focus on whether his actions were led by Seo and only said, “I carried the shameful incident on myself due to personal issues. not been able to assume my responsibility as the protagonist and actor of the drama. “

After his apology was posted, it emerged that his management agency was not behind it. Instead, an anonymous public relations (PR) agency helped found it, according to entertainment website Allkpop on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, “Kim Jung-hyun was treated in hospital for the depression and insomnia that plagued him since the start of his acting career.”

He added that he had managed his mental health well until recent events took their toll.

The actor, who is currently in dispute with his management agency over the end date of his contract, is said to be focusing on treatment and being looked after by his family.