Liz Phair details new album ‘Soberish’, releases new song ‘Spanish Doors’





Liz Phair shared details of her highly anticipated album, Sober. His first album of new material in 11 years, the sequel to the 2010sFunstylearrives June 4 viaChrysalis. Today (April 14), Phair also screened the record with a new single titled “Spanish Doors”. Check it out below and scroll down for the album’s cover art and song list. In a statement, Phair said the new song was about the fracture of a good life, when everything you counted on suddenly comes into play. She continued, “I was inspired by a friend who was living a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are mine. I say I hide in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life has just fallen apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. A few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you are wondering how you will find the magic again. “ Produced by longtime Phairs collaborator Brad Wood, who also worked on Exile in Guyville, Whip-Smart, andWhite chocolate, Sober will include the previously released singles “Good Side” and “Hey Lou”. “I found my inspiration for Sober diving into an early era of my musical development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music nonstop on my Walkman, she explained. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, REMs Automatic for the People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a youngster, the bands in my headphones gave me the courage to explore. Elaborating on the concept behind the album, she added: Soberish can be the party. It can be self-delusion. It could be chasing that first wave of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It is not self-destructive or uncontrollable; it is as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. Its best described as a simple perspective pivot. When you meet again after a period of sobriety, there is a deep gratitude and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more in life, in reality and in your soul than you are. are consciously aware of it. But if you’re looking for too many good things or starving yourself on too little, you’ll lose that critical balance. Sober Cover illustration: Sober List of tracks: 1. Spanish doors

2. The game

3. Hi Lou

4. In there

5. Good side

6. Sheridan Side

7. Ba Ba Ba

8. Soberish

9. Soul Sucker

10. Lonely street

11. Dosage

12. Bad Kitty

13. Rain scene

