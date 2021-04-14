Bollywood actor Rahul Roy tests positive for Covid – News

Actor Rahul Roy took to social media on Wednesday to inform internet users that he had tested positive for Covid-19 with his sister Priyanka and his brother-in-law Romeer.

The 53-year-old actor said he was unable to understand how he and his family tested positive without leaving home or interacting with people.

“My Covid story. My apartment floor was sealed on March 27 because a neighbor had tested positive. As a precaution we were all locked in Flats for 14 days. My family and I had to fly to Delhi April 11. Metropolis Lab RTPCR test on April 7 only to receive test reports on April 10 stating that my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are positive for Covid, “Rahul wrote in an Instagram post:

“We had no symptoms, and we found out that the same day BMC officials were testing for the whole company, so we did the antigen test again and we were all negative, and Moments later we again donated samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report still has not been given to me, ”he continued.

“BMC officials came to have me and my family sign isolation forms, clean up my house, the doctor called to ask random questions about what my family business was doing? Where is our office? Travel routes … haha ​​I don’t know what the link was “Suggested to be hospitalized, to which I replied We have no symptoms, so he said ok and suggested to do a chart oxygen level and taking medications that I have been taking since the time I returned from the hospital after a stroke, ”Rahul further wrote.

“I know Covid is there, but how my family and I got this virus without leaving home, meeting people, or even walking is a question I will never have an answer to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and breathing The expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and who has not left the house for 3 months, and without any symptoms, has been positive in reports, ”he added.

“For now, I am waiting for the second quarantine of 14 days to recover and redo my tests.

For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you don’t get the virus while staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with some negative reports. I love you all, ”he concluded.

The actor is also facing health issues. He suffered a stroke while filming the movie LAC: Live the battle in Kargil last November.