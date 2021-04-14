Entertainment
Bollywood actor Rahul Roy tests positive for Covid – News
Wonders how he and his family tested positive without leaving home or interacting with people.
Actor Rahul Roy took to social media on Wednesday to inform internet users that he had tested positive for Covid-19 with his sister Priyanka and his brother-in-law Romeer.
The 53-year-old actor said he was unable to understand how he and his family tested positive without leaving home or interacting with people.
“My Covid story. My apartment floor was sealed on March 27 because a neighbor had tested positive. As a precaution we were all locked in Flats for 14 days. My family and I had to fly to Delhi April 11. Metropolis Lab RTPCR test on April 7 only to receive test reports on April 10 stating that my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are positive for Covid, “Rahul wrote in an Instagram post:
“We had no symptoms, and we found out that the same day BMC officials were testing for the whole company, so we did the antigen test again and we were all negative, and Moments later we again donated samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report still has not been given to me, ”he continued.
“BMC officials came to have me and my family sign isolation forms, clean up my house, the doctor called to ask random questions about what my family business was doing? Where is our office? Travel routes … haha I don’t know what the link was “Suggested to be hospitalized, to which I replied We have no symptoms, so he said ok and suggested to do a chart oxygen level and taking medications that I have been taking since the time I returned from the hospital after a stroke, ”Rahul further wrote.
“I know Covid is there, but how my family and I got this virus without leaving home, meeting people, or even walking is a question I will never have an answer to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and breathing The expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and who has not left the house for 3 months, and without any symptoms, has been positive in reports, ”he added.
“For now, I am waiting for the second quarantine of 14 days to recover and redo my tests.
For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you don’t get the virus while staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with some negative reports. I love you all, ”he concluded.
The actor is also facing health issues. He suffered a stroke while filming the movie LAC: Live the battle in Kargil last November.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]