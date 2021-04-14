Actor Poojan Chavda signs projects in the global entertainment industry

Artists know no borders, art is not specific to genre, space or region. A hazel-eyed boy from Gujarat who grew up watching regional and Bollywood films is making his mark in the United States of America. Poojan Chavda, after doing a handful of work in Gujarat, moved to the United States.

Poojan learned the acting profession at various institutes, including Adwait Multiversity. Professor Abhilash Shah instilled confidence and nurtured the aspiring actor within Poojan. Poojan launched his career in the homeland of Gujarat, he played in several projects; Sansaar, a Gujarati cinema in which he played the role of a fleshy character. Ek Laadki, another Gujarati film in which he was cast as second seed. The early days were always difficult for an actor due to which he also imagined his chances in modeling and commercials.

The hard work paid off as he caught several commercials; Jivraj Tea, an Assam brand, SIA Engineering, branded photoshoot for The Arvind Store, to name a few. Each artist honing their skills for once learns the basics by performing plays, plays or plays. Poojan also being a sincere and enthusiastic artist featured in various plays. Hard work and dedication have earned her a starring role in blockbuster plays; The ghost train and Maangadh. Both pieces were conducted by the talented Rajendra Shukla.

Poojan is currently living and fighting his dreams in the land of dreams, he has grabbed the offers of models from various brands; Koovs, JadeBlue, La Milano, MALTED, Wranglers and many more. Poojan was recently featured in a Netflix web series. It was also featured in an art music video. Many more are expected to come from Poojan Chavda in the near future.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.