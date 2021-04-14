‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Colton Underwood returned to television Wednesday morning for a revealing interview. The old one Single star, who helmed the 2019 season of the ABC reality dating franchise, said on Hello america that he’s gay.

“Obviously, this year has been a lot for a lot of people, and it has probably made a lot of people look in the mirror and understand who they are and what they have been running away from or what they have carried forward. in their lives. For me, I ran away from myself for a long time; hated myself for a long time. And, I’m gay, “he said in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for ABC News ‘ GMA. “I came to terms with this earlier this year and dealt with it. And the next step in all of that was to let people know. I’m still nervous.”

The conversation had been billed as a “deeply personal” interview, with Underwood saying only, “It’s been a trip, for sure,” in a brief teaser Tuesday night.

“Travel” is a word commonly used by Single and Bachelorette leads when describing the reality TV experience for ABC cameras. While sitting down with Roberts, Underwood shared the off-camera road that led him to Wednesday’s announcement.

“I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, and positive way. I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me,” a- he declared. relief he currently feels. After arriving at a place in his life that he described as “dark” and “bad,” he recalled that at one point he felt, “I would have preferred to die rather than say: “I’m gay,” and I think that was my wake-up call. “

In the pre-recorded interview, Underwood explained that he had previously had thoughts of suicide. “There was a time in Los Angeles where I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t mean to wake up. And I did. I think it was my wake-up call- “This is your life. Take back control. “” Of those thoughts, he now shared, “I don’t feel this anymore.”

As for his time on the Single frankness, Roberts has asked him to speak to people who will think he may have misled women and the public by looking for a bride on television. “Do I regret having been the baccalaureate and do I regret handling it the way I did? I do. I think I could have handled it better,” he says. “I just wish I hadn’t got people into my own mess of who I was. I really think so.

But he also credits women and the reality show for getting him to this point. He recalled how he thanked God after his announcement as a star for “making him honest”, for sharing: “I knew I was different since I was 6, and I couldn’t. process and I couldn’t put my finger on what it was until high school in my freshman year where I knew I was gay. “Growing up in the Catholic Church, he said, ‘I learned from the Bible that gay is a sin’ and recalled how, as an athlete, the word ‘gay’ was used in a negative connotation. . “There are a lot of things that I look back on and say, ‘No wonder I held it back.'”

Since speaking to his friends and family, he said their responses made him feel like he wished he had trusted these people more in his life. “The only reason I’m sitting down with you today is because I have the love and support of my friends and family.”

By speaking directly to his Single ex, Cassie Randolph, now he’s apologized. “I missed. I made a lot of bad choices,” he said. “I liked everything about her. And that only made things more difficult and confusing for me. He added, “I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it hadn’t turned out like this. I wish I had had the courage to mend myself before I broke someone. ‘another. “

Underwood is a memorable recent star of The single personThe former NFL player was 26 when he led the 23rd season and was marketed as the “virgin bachelor” by ABC. He first appeared on the franchise during the 2018 cycle of The bachelorette; Prior to his elimination, Underwood revealed to star Becca Kufrin and millions of viewers that he was a virgin, citing his Catholic values. He later appeared in a spinoff series of SummerBachelor in Paradisebefore going on her own cycle, where the franchise’s first virgin star would disclose more of the impact of her past relationships on personal choice. He dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman before beginning his three-part stint in the franchise.

“What I realized is that anyone who asks me why I’m a virgin is waiting for this simple answer. They want a reason. And my reason is complicated, ”he said, confiding in a candidate who had shared with him that she is a survivor of sexual assault. “I think that’s something people never understand, it’s the intimacy that comes with what you’ve been through, and I’ve been on the other side.”

In directing the series, Underwood supported the focus on her virginity in the hopes that it would help denigrate her choice. “Obviously people are invested in this now because it’s kind of my story and what people know me for. I hope after that they will know me a lot more than being a virgin.” , Underwood had said. Hollywood journalist before filming his season, which would continue to unfold in a rather dramatic way. After his first choice, Randolph, left the show, Underwood broke the show’s rules to continue it. Ultimately, he won Randolph back, and the couple left the show in a relationship (and with half-hearted responses about his virginity status), but not engaged, which was a new concept at the time. secondSinglestar in the previous 12 seasons so as not to skip the question; since his race, several stars have left the series either as a couple or single.

“Forget the TV series, forget about the shoot. I forgot the cameras, I forgot the producers and the lighting. It was just me fighting for someone I loved and held and wanted be with after all that’s gone, “Underwood said THR after his season ended temporarily leaving the series and fighting for Randolph.

In her revealing memoir published in March 2020, Underwood opened up more about her virginity and sexuality, as well as her relationship with Randolph.

“I thought, maybe I’m gay. The captain of the football team should have sex and drink, right? But I wasn’t,” he wrote inThe first time: finding myself and looking for love on reality TV on how being bullied because of his virginity made him question his sexuality, according to People. “In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I wasn’t going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.

He continued, “Even while my season was on the air I fought the gay [rumors]. They say, “He’s gay, he’s hiding it.” No, but I’ve been there, I’ve done it now. I finally found someone who I really want to be with. I want my life to be with Cassie. I know who I am. And that’s really all that matters. “

As to whether or not he lost his virginity on the show, he wrote, “None of your business.” For his part, Randolph had said THR after the finale the couple “closed the door” on the conversation about virginity. He added, “It’s part of me now, it’s part of me moving forward. I understand that everyone has these questions. I spoke about it very openly and frankly when it was me, and when you’re in relationships, it changes the dynamic because you’re talking to other people too now, and you’re not just talking about yourself. ”

When you speak with Roberts on GMA, Underwood confirmed that he was indeed a virgin before he appeared on the show and said, “I could never give anyone a good enough answer as to why I was a virgin. The truth is, I was. ‘the virgin bachelor’ because I was gay, and I didn’t know how to handle it. “

He added, “I got into really bad situations on purpose. I got into those situations so I could try to force myself to be straight.”

After theirSingle Courtship, Underwood and Randolph would find themselves in the headlines after a tumultuous breakup. Shortly after recovering from COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic, Underwood and Randolph went their separate ways. The decoupled pair would continue to share their sides on social networks as a result of the split; Underwood has since cleared his social media pages, which he has done on several occasions while starring on the show, and Randolph then filed a restraining order against Underwood for harassment and alleged harassment that she subsequently pursuedfallin the fall of 2020. According to the police report, Randolph claimed that Underwood put a tracking device on his car. “We were both able to come to a private agreement to address all of Cassies’ concerns,” Underwood said in a statement at the time.

In one Podcast With franchise spoiler blogger Reality Steve in late 2020, Underwood revealed he was taking medication for anxiety and depression while filming his season of The single person and criticized the producers for “painting” him as a “controlling” and “angry” person. By this time, he had moved away from the franchise.

Since then he told Roberts that he had moved to Denver, closer to his family, and that he had come closer to God: “I used to wake up in the morning and pray. to take the gay away. I used to pray that he would change me and now I can wake up and pray to God and I can actually have faith and I can go to church and be present; Don’t let that be conditional on that about, ‘Take that off my plate and I’ will always adore you and I will always be there. It’s more, I’m closer to him. And it helped me. “

As for his romantic hopes, he shared, “I still haven’t had an emotional connection with a man. I’ve never allowed myself to do that and it has never been, in a way, in my cards. let go. And, I want more than anything. I’m looking for someone who can push and challenge me in any way. “

Closing the interview, he offered a message to his young self in the hope that he could reach out to others: “You are going to be fine. Keep fighting for yourself. Keep choosing yourself, every morning. And, when. the time will be right. and you are ready, do it at your own pace. “

The single personThe franchise, meanwhile, recently wrapped up its problematic 25th season with debut Black Bachelor Matt James and is currently in production on the first of two. Bachelorette seasons that will air in 2021.

“We are so inspired by Colton Underwoods’ courage to embrace and pursue his authentic identity. As devout believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA + community every step of the way, ”franchise executive producers said in a statement to THR shortly after the interview.

Previously, during the 2019 cycle of License in paradise,The franchise brought sexual fluidity to the fore when star Demi Burnett, who appeared in Underwood’s season of The single person, came out as strange and continued to date a woman in the sixth season of the Summer Fallout.