10th anniversary of the Festival of Music and the Arts of La Romanza, from May 1 to 15 | New





ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida, April 14, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Romanza Festivale of music and the arts, the famous professional performance series with art, music and culture in Saint Augustine, Florida. celebrates its 10th year and features 35 events and exhibitions by dozens of independent and talented nonprofits. Of Saturday May 1 until Saturday May 15th, daily concerts, plays, dance showcases, art exhibitions, opera, wine events and more will be presented. Romanza Festivale is the only local event that showcases arts, culture and heritage. It is an annual collaboration of dozens of organizations and companies in Saint Augustine, Florida. Many events are free and open to the public. Kathleen Vande Berg is the president of the Romanza Festivale. Romanza’s board members include Albert Syeles, Pat Syeles, Glo MacDonald, and Lisa Mack. For general information, times and locations, visit the website at https://www.romanzafestivale.com. According to the main founders and board members of Romanza-St. Augustine Kathy Vande Berg, and Albert and Pat Syeles of Saint Augustine, Florida., the tenth anniversary of the Romanza Festivale has been timed for participants to participate in live and in-person activities after the past year of event cancellations. All functions will follow the current CDC protocol and appropriate distancing. Entertainment genres include music, heritage and culture, food and wine, dance, spoken word, theater, visual arts and many other productions in a variety of local venues. Visit the website for events at https://www.romanzafestivale.com/events. From Saturday May 1 until Saturday May 15th headliners include Duo Beaux Arts – Concert Pianists, Mama Blue’s Concert Special for Mother’s Day, Romanza Dance Kaleidoscope and a finale with Akia Uwanda, Soul Vocalist. Well-known performance artists featured in and around the Festivale and attraction dates will include the St. Augustine Community Chorus, Florida School of the Arts, River City Jazz Ensemble, Catch the Groove, The Three Tellers, St. Augustine Art Association Plein Air Art and Exhibit, Spanish Wine Tasting, Ancient City Poets, Sam pacetti, and much more. In addition, the organizers will present a collaboration between First Coast Opera and A Classic Theater to include a world premiere operetta written by the artistic director of First Coast Opera. Curtis Tucker and Nelson sheeley. A special pre-Festive launch event by the Emma Concert Association will feature the Gainesville Orchestra on April 27 at The Amp in St. Augustine. According to Of the mountain, participating groups or solo artists will receive an allowance from Romanza for their performances. “In response to the difficulties created by event cancellations and site closures linked to the coronavirus, Romanza intends this arrangement to help maintain the viability and dynamism of Saint Augustin artistic community in a healthy recovery when the crisis is over, ”said Of the mountain. “Romanza believes in supporting the arts and our local artists. The Festivale has been able to operate at an increasing level of support for our community artists and musicians through paid performances, sponsorships, awards, scholarships and promotions. important. “ Romanza Festivale and the Celtic Festival, as well as the Parade of St. Augustine St. Patrick, among other events were produced by Romanza-St. Augustine, Inc. a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Visitors from the United States and around the world, local and regional residents, and guests spend several days enjoying the family entertainment offerings, most of which are free. Leading regional and local talent will showcase their talents in historic St. Augustine, the oldest city in the country. According to Albert Syeles, cultural organizations and businesses St. Johns County look forward to Romanza as a showcase for their work. “We are proud to once again present the Romanza Festivale of Music and The Arts in our beautiful city with daily events with dozens of concerts, shows, exhibitions and much more, while also including local arts and cultural organizations in goal non-profit, ”he said. Syeles added: Romanza in Spanish is a love song, Romanza in Italian is a love story and Romanza in St. Augustine means celebrating our heritage in arts and culture. Romanza Festivale is funded in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the Florida State, State Department, Division of Culture and Florida Council on arts and culture. for more information, contact Kathy vande berg at (914) 980-3051 or by email at [email protected] Media contact Kathy vande berg, Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts, +1 (914) 980-3051, [email protected] SOURCE Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos