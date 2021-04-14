Acting tips for drama school video auditions

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many drama schools have moved their auditions to virtual space, a move that comes with its own unique set of challenges and opportunities. At the UNCSA School of Drama, Director of Recruitment Quin Gordon says it’s important for the school to give every candidate a live audition experience via videoconference. This type of hearing combines the interactive experience of an in-person hearing with camera settings.

“It has been a long-standing core value at the School of Dramatic Art that every candidate who wishes to apply is given a live audition slot, regardless of their competitiveness for our program,” says Gordon. “Even though the pandemic has forced many peer institutions to lean more into pre-screens, we have attempted to replicate the traditional hearing day on Zoom this latest cycle.

While the content of video auditions is obviously critical, it’s often the details of an actor’s presentation that stand out. The audition is usually the school’s first impression of the acting skills and personality of the contestants, so it’s important to minimize distractions and make sure the focus stays on the actor.

With that in mind, Gordon shares some acting tips, with an eye for detail, that can help optimize the experience for both actors and listeners.

1. make sure your eyes connect with the viewer

The eyes of the actors are one of the main keys to a live video audition. “You want viewers’ eyes to be on you,” Gordon says. “So anything that keeps you from seeing your eyes is doing you a disservice.”

He recommends framing yourself roughly waist-high, with your eyes about two-thirds the height of the screen. Nothing should block or cover your eyes.

“Get used to placing your camera or laptop so that the lens is level with you rather than looking at you,” he adds. This can be accomplished by placing your camera or laptop on a tripod, stack of books, or empty box at eye level.

Try using a tripod (or stack of books) for your recording device to make sure your video is stable and you are at the viewers eye level. / Photo: Roxanna Peykamian

Finally, don’t look directly into (or “point”) the lens, but keep your eyes just to the left or right of the camera.

2. Know where you are in the frame

One of the simplest and most effective acting tips Gordon has shared is for actors to know how and where to appear on camera. It can be difficult to monitor in the middle of a live video conference, but there are several things you can do ahead of time to prepare.

“I suspect that some candidates might feel stuck in their space,” Gordon says. “You can still have freedom of movement.” In fact, listeners want to see you moving in this case, in the depth of space (towards and away from the camera). “Depth is important on camera.”

The key to knowing where you are in front of the camera can be accomplished with a simple technique. Set up your camera in a stationary position ahead of time (on the tripod or box, as mentioned). Move around the camera frame and place marks on the ground when you leave the frame, so you know when you are no longer visible.

3. Also think about what is behind (and around) you

Think carefully about what appears on the camera and how.

“Position yourself on a neutral background,” he says. Make sure there are no distractions behind you. Bookcases, wall art, and busy prints distract viewers from the actor.

Background colors tend to be dark, he adds, usually gray or blue. Anything that is too bright or too loaded will overwhelm you and become the most dominant thing in the frame. Likewise, make sure your clothing complements the background, while still allowing you to be the centerpiece.

And place your light source behind the camera so that you’re lit up front, rather than behind you, where lights could glare onto the screen.

4. Borrow advice from actors and professionals

None of this requires you to be in a fancy space, adds Gordon. In fact, if you follow some of the techniques of the professionals, you only need a few basic resources, like the stack of books mentioned above.

“Many professional actors have an ‘auto-strip wall,” he says. If your resources (or spaces) are limited, you can pin a sheet to an empty wall. Having a consistent or dedicated space makes it easier to set up and adds a sense of familiarity while participating in auditions or recording self-tapes.

Another essential element, especially for students auditioning, is making sure that the space you choose is a place where you can be alone and not feel restricted or held back in any way. “We want you to feel completely uninhibited about your job,” says Gordon.

5. Take the opportunity to be yourself

At UNCSA, the School of Drama works to create an environment in which auditioners feel comfortable and have the ability to connect as people.

“Everyone performs at their best when they’re feeling relaxed, so it doesn’t do us any favors to create an intimidating or hostile environment,” says Gordon. “We always end every audition with a quick interview to get to know this candidate better. We want to know what a nerd candidate is about hobbies, favorite novels / movies / music, we’re really curious!”

It was like [they] were trying to get to know me as a person and an artist and they really wanted me to be successful … I felt safe to put my real self there. Emma Fagin, accepted student

For Emma Fagin and Julia Ott, both accepted into the Drama School’s undergraduate program, this hearing environment made a difference and allowed them to open up and take risks. “It was as if [they] were trying to get to know me as a person and an artist and they really wanted me to be successful, “says Fagin.” It was very open and conversational and I felt safe to put my real me there.

“Even though we weren’t physically together, I still felt a genuine connection with Scott [Zigler] and Quin, and I was able to bring my authentic self and voice to space, “Ott adds.” During the UNCSA audition, being on Zoom didn’t matter because the welcoming environment allowed me to transcend the screen, take risks and have fun. ! ”

6. Do your best for your entire application

While this does not necessarily fall under the category of “stakeholder advice”, it is important to ensure that other elements of the application process are not overlooked. Now more than ever, the School of Drama takes a close look at every component of the app. “We’re really evaluating every aspect of a candidate’s record very closely this year,” says Gordon.

Accepted student Deanna Hennelly says that Zigler and Gordon read her essay was an important part of her hearing. “Scott and Quin read my college essay ahead of time and we had a very enriching conversation about the details,” Hennelly says. “[They] I took the time to get to know myself as the person I was before auditioning so that we could make the most of our interview time and talk as if we had known each other for over 20 minutes. ”

Listeners are aware of the limitations of the modified hearing process. At the same time, the acting skills and adaptability that they seek in typical years remain largely the same.

We’re looking for actors who don’t see hearing as a limitation and who find ways to make the camera their friend. What Gordon

“We’re looking for actors who don’t see hearing as a limitation,” he says, “and who find ways to make the camera their friend”.

by Corrine Luthy

