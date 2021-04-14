



Lincoln Centers Josie Robertson Plaza Goes Green For Summer

The green. Image courtesy of Mimi Lien / Rendered by Timothy Leung After several event cancellations due to the pandemic, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts complex in Manhattans transformed its outdoor plaza into a leafy park and an open-air performance hall called The green. Since May 10, the Restart steps This initiative will add fake grass to the 14,000 square foot (1,300 m²) Josie Robertson Plaza. The place, which was originally designed by Philip Johnson, Wallace K. Harrison and Max Abramovitz, and renovated by award-winning architecture firm DS + R in 2010, will transform into a public urban space for gathering, recreation and entertainment. + 8 All of the newly designed park elements, such as the ramps, raised seating and semi-circular hiding places around the Revson Fountain, will be covered with faux grass made from recyclable and bio-based SYNLawn. The grass-like material has a high soybean content, sourced from American farmers. Books provided by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a snack bar, and pop-up shows will be available throughout the summer and into early fall. Courtesy of Mimi Lien / Rendered by Timothy Leung Mimi Lien, The greenThe designer of, took physically and visually impaired people into consideration, creating smooth curves and wide open sight lines. Lien’s portfolio includes several ensembles for Broadway shows and a MacArthur Genius Fellowship in 2015, as well as a Tony Award for his creations by Natasha, Pierre, and The great comet of 1812. Related article New New York Buildings: Alice Tully Hall and Lincoln Center’s Redesigned Public Spaces Asked to think about how the physical space of Josie Robertson Plaza could be redesigned to be a more inclusive and inviting environment, I immediately thought that by changing the floor surface from hard cobblestones without seats to a material like the ‘grass, suddenly anyone would be able to sit anywhere. I hope this curved grass surface feels both an embrace and an expanse, and reinvent the Plaza as a site of social infrastructure, like a green city, a place of gathering, a middle ground. – Mimi Lien, designer Courtesy of DS + R Visitors will be able to access The green daily from May 10 to September, but with social distancing protocols. After its termination, The green will be dismantled and recycled into children’s playgrounds in upstate New York. Funding for Restart steps was held by the Lincoln Center Board of Directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is the first performing arts institution in the United States and the first in the world to combine all the arts on one campus. The renovation and redesign of the DS + R included all of the complex’s public spaces, the Juilliard School, Alice Tully Hall and the School of American Ballet. Courtesy of DS + R







