Letter from the next editor: Step up, hello | Editorials

Hi guys!
My name is Jake Yoder and I will be the editor of the Daily Beacon for the 2021-2022 school year.
Im a major in journalism and electronic media with a minor in Japanese. In addition to working with the Beacon, I also freelance for several online publications such as But Why Tho? and I am currently president of the Japanese Cultural Association of Flights.
After graduation, I hope to work as an assistant language teacher in the JET program in Japan and eventually find myself in public relations or community management for an entertainment company.
I have been with the Daily Beacon since my first month at UT. I literally got a story published the day I walked into the Beacon, so it’s no understatement to say the Beacon has been a big part of my college career.
Although I started out working primarily in entertainment content, I was able to branch out into The Beacon and write tons of articles that I never thought I had.
At The Beacon, I held the titles of city contributor, writer, and editor for almost three years, so I’ve been around the neighborhood once or twice.
The Beacon does a ton of things surprisingly, but also fails in some ways, and I hope as an editor I can help the Beacon reach new heights.
While I still love to cover entertainment, I have also grown to love all of the other content we put out at the Beacon. There is so much good stuff coming out of the Beacon of tons of horny young talent that deserves to be read by more eyes. Hopefully, by working with everyone at the Beacon, we can have more eyes than ever before on this content.
When it comes to who I am, I would describe myself as a nerd in more than one way. I’ve always had a passion for video games and loved bringing that passion to my work at the Beacon. During my time at the Beacon, I posted tons of reviews, lists, and features surrounding the game, cultivating professional gaming PR relationships along the way. I hope that when I finally graduate from college, these contacts will be put to good use by the next generation of Beacons.
Of course, I have more passions than video games. Movies and manga are an integral part of my life and I loved covering them at the Beacon. Since things got so weird last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city section has had to rely heavily on movie, manga, and game reviews, of course. While some may not consider these articles to be hard or important news, I disagree; Entertainment journalism is just as important as any other form of journalism, and that’s something I’m going to beat you up on.
I can really say that I wouldn’t be where I am today without all of the skills I learned working at the Beacon, and I hope I can help those who start at the Beacon next year learn as much as I do. me. Next year won’t be perfect and I’m sure I’ll make a lot of mistakes, but bear with me. I have a real passion not only for journalism, but also for the Beacon.
I was fortunate enough to join The Beacon when the world was not going through a pandemic, so I can understand just how intimidating joining while we’re fully online could be. While we will obviously continue to follow safety guidelines, going back to the office and to as many team members as possible in person will hopefully make a big difference to morale for the next semester. This year has been difficult, but we are almost over.
This has been a great year of journalism at the Beacon.
