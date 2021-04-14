Dear Abby: A friend does nothing after her daughter brutally screams at me

DEAR ABBY: My best friend (since we were babies) and I disagree. She had two children when she was 16 and 17 who are now in their twenties. One of them still lives for free under her roof.

My friend has struggled her whole life, but she graduated from college, bought a house five years ago, and owns two cars on her own. She has recently started having friends on the weekends and drinking. While I don’t do this, I understand that she had kids early on and wants to have a little fun now in her 40s. She is very responsible and pays her bills.

The other day I walked in and her daughter started yelling at me that I had to tell her mom to stop and say she was moving. I was shocked that she spoke to me that way.

My friend started to cry because she loves her daughter and doesn’t want her to move. I say, let her go. She needs to learn to respect her elders and Shell quickly realizes that living alone is not easy. My friend disagreed and didn’t say anything to his daughter about the way she spoke to both of us. I want to help my friend because she asks me for advice, but I don’t know how. GONE FRIEND

DEAR FRIEND: People often say things in the heat of anger. You got into a fight between your friend and her daughter. You have no idea what started and you shouldn’t have stepped in. When you tried to help, your contribution was rejected.

You have already said enough. Now resist the urge to stir the pot and step back so your friend can handle this on her own.

DEAR ABBY: I come from a family with incest and physical and psychological violence. I need to talk to my little sister about it. How do I get through this without collapsing before I can help her? My little brother committed suicide six months ago. I had nightmares about it. How can I tell him about all of this? BAD HISTORY IN IDAHO

DEAR BAD STORY: Before trying to do this, it is important that you speak with a licensed therapist about what happened to you in this unhealthy environment. Once that’s done, ask if you can bring your little sister to some sessions.

It is tragic that your brother was so damaged by the abuse he suffered that he could not continue, and I respect you for wanting to prevent something similar from happening to your sister. Groups such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) offer counseling referrals after a family member has committed suicide. You may be able to find a qualified reference there.

DEAR ABBY: I usually send flowers for special occasions to my wife at work. I was wondering if this might make some coworkers who don’t get flowers from their partner or husband feel neglected and, even worse, cause friction between them and my wife. If you think this could be a potential problem, I can have the flowers delivered to your doorstep. EXCLUDED IN FLORIDA

DEAR EXCLUDED: If receiving flowers at work has caused tension in the past, you probably would have heard of it. However, you should ask your wife what she would prefer, as she can appreciate the public gesture of marital love.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares over 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: Abbys Favorite Recipes and More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby. Send your name and mailing address, along with a check or money order for $ 16 (US dollars), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, PO Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)