Entertainment
Post-COVID, Bayonne actor Dan Gregory takes flight for a role – and life in stride
On Monday night this week, Dan Gregory flew to Kansas City for a weeklong shoot on Cult of Blood, a horror feature film starring Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dave Sheridan Scary Movie, The Devils Rejects. and Gregory himself. in a leading role-playing Travis / T-rav which he describes as a nasty social media influencer.
For the Bayonne actor who has racked up a number of high-profile roles over the past decade, the journey has a different sense of gravity than it would have had if it hadn’t been for the month. latest.
Three weeks ago, I was put on hold in Jersey City Hospital Medical Center with COVID-related pneumonia, Gregory said. It really put things in perspective. I am logged into various machines, I am groggy. I’m like, it’s horrible. By the time I go to the bathroom and back, I am out of breath; and I’m on special medicine and they’re pumping me up on steroids.
Almost 100% now Gregory has a new perspective on work and life. He balanced a job as a security guard with his acting roles, which saw him in several projects from some of the country’s most loyal filmmakers on the Bayonne-based Narrow Bridge Films crew, and from the comedy-animation duo Boyz Frog, one of whom resides in western New York.
But Gregory also struggled with what was recently called FOMO (Fear of missing out) in which millennials (mainly, but not only) feel anxious about the opportunities they are missing or the various plateaus they have not reached.
I need to stop worrying so much about the destination and enjoy the ride a little more, said Gregory. You know … I can’t remember the last time I sat in my backyard, totally comfortable, sipping coffee and just enjoying the moment like, it’s good to be here and in good health. I took a lot of things for granted. It reminded me, Hey, I have to pick up the phone and call my family more.
Gregory had just got engaged to filmmaker Jayleen S. Perez when he fell ill.
She is fantastic, she is really talented and she is only 27 years old. I really think she has a huge future ahead of her, said Gregory. She’s done a few shorts already, won a ton of awards at film festivals and our latest film, Air BD tore festivals up, and we still have a big race ahead of us.
Specifically, the movie Perez and Gregorys, which stars Molly Esther Wilson as an author targeted by a sadistic couple played by Jersey City actress Loarina Gonzalez and Gregory himself, recently won the award for best thriller. at the Couch Film Festival in Canada and Best Concept / Original Idea at 2021. Point Lookout New York Film Festival.
Perez also introduced Gregory to the horror genre.
I went back and did my homework, said Gregory. I watched Sleepaway Camp somewhere in the pandemic …, cool, you find out you audition for that part and then later she signed on, so sometimes things line up that way.
Gregory has been a fan of the Sheridans since seeing them in Scary Movie.
I think that’s the first movie that got me into that kind of horror comedy genre, that’s what Cult of Blood is, Gregory said. (Lopez, director) he’s done a lot of independent feature films and some cool projects. He was put in touch with me through another actor and we kept in touch. I sent him my reel, and we went back and forth, and the next thing you know, I get a letter of intent like the pre-contract, which was almost a year ago, so he’s very organized with everything.
Gregory is hoping that if he does his job and there is enough time, he can show the Travis side of T-rav a little more.
Because Travis is more of a nicer person with better intentions than T-rav’s ego, but T-rav is taking the limelight, Gregory said. He has a bunch of people he hangs out with, including (my characters’) girlfriend, played by actress KateLynn Newberry.
We’ve had a ton of Skype reps over the past month. I’m not great with technology, but I’m learning it slowly. It’s better than just stepping on it (the set) and being fresh and also, (Lopez) seems pretty open-minded to trying a few takes on the fly, and I feel like that improv is my specialty, So if you just give me the material, the direction, and I know my character and I know what’s going to happen, from start to finish, kinda like a curb your kind of thing. Enthusiasm if you were on the fly I would be super comfortable. But the discipline is pretty much coachable, so that’s how it’s going to be. I think it will be a lot of fun.
In addition to this, Gregory also completed work on Tales from the Narrow Bridge: The Devil Wyrmwood. He says he’s thrilled to be working with the crew whose feature film, Cabin of Errors (available on Amazon Prime or for free on Tubi), he won Best Supporting Actor in a Feature at the New Jersey Film. Awards, and he’s excited for the future.
Gregory posts updates on his roles on Instagram @DanielMichaelGregory and you can find it at https://danielmichaelgregory.com/.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]