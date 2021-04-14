Post-COVID, Bayonne actor Dan Gregory takes flight for a role – and life in stride

On Monday night this week, Dan Gregory flew to Kansas City for a weeklong shoot on Cult of Blood, a horror feature film starring Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dave Sheridan Scary Movie, The Devils Rejects. and Gregory himself. in a leading role-playing Travis / T-rav which he describes as a nasty social media influencer.

For the Bayonne actor who has racked up a number of high-profile roles over the past decade, the journey has a different sense of gravity than it would have had if it hadn’t been for the month. latest.

Three weeks ago, I was put on hold in Jersey City Hospital Medical Center with COVID-related pneumonia, Gregory said. It really put things in perspective. I am logged into various machines, I am groggy. I’m like, it’s horrible. By the time I go to the bathroom and back, I am out of breath; and I’m on special medicine and they’re pumping me up on steroids.

Almost 100% now Gregory has a new perspective on work and life. He balanced a job as a security guard with his acting roles, which saw him in several projects from some of the country’s most loyal filmmakers on the Bayonne-based Narrow Bridge Films crew, and from the comedy-animation duo Boyz Frog, one of whom resides in western New York.

But Gregory also struggled with what was recently called FOMO (Fear of missing out) in which millennials (mainly, but not only) feel anxious about the opportunities they are missing or the various plateaus they have not reached.

I need to stop worrying so much about the destination and enjoy the ride a little more, said Gregory. You know … I can’t remember the last time I sat in my backyard, totally comfortable, sipping coffee and just enjoying the moment like, it’s good to be here and in good health. I took a lot of things for granted. It reminded me, Hey, I have to pick up the phone and call my family more.

Gregory had just got engaged to filmmaker Jayleen S. Perez when he fell ill.

She is fantastic, she is really talented and she is only 27 years old. I really think she has a huge future ahead of her, said Gregory. She’s done a few shorts already, won a ton of awards at film festivals and our latest film, Air BD tore festivals up, and we still have a big race ahead of us.

Specifically, the movie Perez and Gregorys, which stars Molly Esther Wilson as an author targeted by a sadistic couple played by Jersey City actress Loarina Gonzalez and Gregory himself, recently won the award for best thriller. at the Couch Film Festival in Canada and Best Concept / Original Idea at 2021. Point Lookout New York Film Festival.

Perez also introduced Gregory to the horror genre.

I went back and did my homework, said Gregory. I watched Sleepaway Camp somewhere in the pandemic …, cool, you find out you audition for that part and then later she signed on, so sometimes things line up that way.

Gregory has been a fan of the Sheridans since seeing them in Scary Movie.

I think that’s the first movie that got me into that kind of horror comedy genre, that’s what Cult of Blood is, Gregory said. (Lopez, director) he’s done a lot of independent feature films and some cool projects. He was put in touch with me through another actor and we kept in touch. I sent him my reel, and we went back and forth, and the next thing you know, I get a letter of intent like the pre-contract, which was almost a year ago, so he’s very organized with everything.

Gregory is hoping that if he does his job and there is enough time, he can show the Travis side of T-rav a little more.

Because Travis is more of a nicer person with better intentions than T-rav’s ego, but T-rav is taking the limelight, Gregory said. He has a bunch of people he hangs out with, including (my characters’) girlfriend, played by actress KateLynn Newberry.

We’ve had a ton of Skype reps over the past month. I’m not great with technology, but I’m learning it slowly. It’s better than just stepping on it (the set) and being fresh and also, (Lopez) seems pretty open-minded to trying a few takes on the fly, and I feel like that improv is my specialty, So if you just give me the material, the direction, and I know my character and I know what’s going to happen, from start to finish, kinda like a curb your kind of thing. Enthusiasm if you were on the fly I would be super comfortable. But the discipline is pretty much coachable, so that’s how it’s going to be. I think it will be a lot of fun.

In addition to this, Gregory also completed work on Tales from the Narrow Bridge: The Devil Wyrmwood. He says he’s thrilled to be working with the crew whose feature film, Cabin of Errors (available on Amazon Prime or for free on Tubi), he won Best Supporting Actor in a Feature at the New Jersey Film. Awards, and he’s excited for the future.

Gregory posts updates on his roles on Instagram @DanielMichaelGregory and you can find it at https://danielmichaelgregory.com/.