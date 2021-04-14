Met Gala 2021: The most glamorous event on the fashion calendar is back with two evenings







Lady Gaga at 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Fashion Notes Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue The past 12 months have been almost entirely devoid of red carpet extravagance, with some of the most glamorous occasions on the social calendar having been postponed, significantly reduced or canceled altogether. Yet now there is hope on the horizon for those hungry for red carpet moments: The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that its Met Ball will be held this year, with not a but two evenings (and the accompanying exhibitions) planned. The first exhibition will take place in September and is entitled In America: a fashion lexicon. He will explore the ways in which fashion is communicated in the industry in the United States, specifically delving into the vocabulary around it. The corresponding holiday will take place on September 13 – the first time in 70 years of history that it deviates from the first Monday in May. As explained in an Instagram post from the museum: “ The galleries will feature a fictional American house built of transparent walls that intersect and overlap, blurring the boundaries of the rooms. Examples of fashion from the 20th and 21st centuries will populate the interiors, reflecting the customs and behaviors of its imaginary occupants. Creations from pioneering American sportswear will be on display alongside the work of a diverse group of contemporary designers to illustrate a shifting accent of American fashion defined by feelings of fear, pleasure, comfort, anxiety, well-being. being, loneliness, happiness, belonging and responsibility. , among other qualities. In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. The second exhibition, which will take place in May 2022, is called In America: a fashion anthology, and will return to the history of fashion in the United States. The party for this installment will take place on May 5, 2022, per the regular Met Ball date. “ Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections with our homes have become more emotional, as have those with our clothes, ” said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.” Both exhibitions will run until September 2022, giving fashion fans ample time to view them. So how will the A-list stars interpret the theme? We expect a patriotic spectacle from guests flying the flag of American fashion design, including famous designers from Ralph Lauren to Calvin Klein, as well as of course nods to historic fashion moments born in the States- United, Levi Strauss blue jeans on the rise. of athleisure. Last year’s Met Ball was supposed to be around the theme of About time: mode and duration, and was inspired by French philosopher Henri Bergson and writer Virginia Woolf, but alas, this was not the case and was replaced by a live virtual event, which included a DJ set by Virgil Abloh and a performance of Florence + the Machine, interspersed with the story of Met Ball. Subscribe now for a 3-issue-for-1 trial offer, plus free digital editions and door-to-door delivery. The Court Circular is your inside track on the latest events of the Royal Family, covering the biggest stories shaping the monarchy right now. by entering your e-mail address, you accept our privacy policy Thank you. You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter. You will hear from us shortly. Sorry, you entered an invalid email. Please refresh and try again. Learn more about Tatler In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences.

