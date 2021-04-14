Liam Payne Overhauled His Cooking Skills During Lockdown | Entertainment

Liam Payne improved in the kitchen during the lockdown.
The Strip That Down hitmaker found it helpful to set mini-goals each day as face-to-face contact with others was minimized during the coronavirus pandemic, and besides being busy in the kitchen and working on new music, he also used his living space as a home gym.
When asked how he spent his time in lockdown, he replied: The main thing for me has been to make sure I have a routine and set mini goals for myself like writing a song or writing a song. ‘Make sure you are in contact with a family member that day.
Like many people, I watched a lot of TV, improved my cooking skills, and worked in the living room.
I spent much of my time writing and recording song demos on my laptop and phone.
And Liam, who has four-year-old son Bear, along with his former partner Cheryl, has also been involved in charitable work, which he hopes to do more of in the coming months.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: I also got involved with The Trussell Trust, the brilliant charity that provides food banks across the country. I look forward to working with them more in the future.
The former One Direction singer has been very grateful that technology has allowed him to stay connected and keep working and he believes that even when live performances return, artists will still enjoy the opportunity to conduct virtual concerts.
He said: I have really embraced the technology over the past year or so. We shot and recorded the music video for my single with Alesso, Midnight at a distance and I did a whole series of live concerts over the winter.
I kept thinking how different all of our lockdown experiences would be if it had happened another 10 years ago, when the technology was not as developed as it is today.
I think there will be a return to real life shows as soon as we can, but I think that will accompany the virtual entertainment and the performances that they are here to stay, I’m sure.
The large number of people you can reach through virtual shows and the accessibility it offers to people around the world cannot be overlooked.
Last weekend, the 26-year-old star delivered a live augmented reality (AR) real-time experience by performing an exclusive EE BAFTA pre-show on the AR app, The Round, created at the using 5G, for fans to enjoy at home. or on the go.
The platinum-selling artist then opened the EE BAFTA Film Awards with a dazzling performance that saw him duet with his own avatar AR, which was broadcast on stage at the Royal Albert Hall using the award-winning 5G network of ‘EE.
To create his AR avatar, Liam had to be filmed in a motion capture suit, which he said was a crazy experience.
He said: Wearing a motion capture suit was definitely a whole new experience for me. And watching myself on a monitor move and sing in sync was crazy, I couldn’t help but throw some weird poses.
EE gives fans around the world the chance to relive the performances of Liams AR in their living rooms, gardens or parks, for a month on The Round AR app at round.app.
