10 times Bollywood copied posters from other films





National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria recently accused producer Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform ALTBalaji of plagiarizing his movie poster “ Loev ” for his new show “ His Storyy ”. On April 9, Saria took to Twitter to call the creators of “His Storyy” for “blatantly” copying the poster for her famous 2015 same-sex love drama, which featured the two. main roles of the film in an embrace. The poster for “ His Storyy, ” shared by ALTBalaji on their social media pages, also showed their characters in a surprisingly similar position. In response to Saria’s allegations, ALTBalaji apologized on Sunday and removed the show’s poster from its social media pages, calling it “an oversight on the part of our design team.” ALTBalaji’s statement came hours after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who directed Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures-funded “ Lootera, ” alleged the production house had a history of plagiarism and shared a poster by actress Kangana Ranaut of “ Judgmentall Hai Kya ” which was allegedly copied from the work of Flora Borsi, a freelance artist, based in Hungary. “Judgmentall Hai Kya” was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. However, this is not the first time Bollywood has been accused of stealing ideas and using them as a benchmark for their films and projects. More recently, netizens have called the Tiger Shroff-star poster ‘Heropanti 2’ for similarities to the Hitman video game franchise. In the poster, the character of Tiger appears to be wearing an outfit similar to that worn by Agent 47 in the Hitman games and films. Here are 10 cases where Bollywood allegedly copied posters from other films or projects: Heropanti 2 – Hitman Thappad – After Lucia Dilwale – Best of Me Ra-One – Batman Begins Ghost – Homefront Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – Lords of Dog Town Mausam – Titanic PK – Quim Barreos Album Akira – The karate child Judgmentall Hai Kya – Work by Flora Borsi Read all the latest news and the latest news here

