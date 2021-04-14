LINE OF DUTY: BBC accidentally leaked photo of ‘major actor’ joining cast

All Buzz

(via BBC)

The BBC reportedly accidentally leaked a photo of a ‘major actor’ in Line of Duty even before he was announced in the cast.

The alleged leak allegedly occurred on BBC Maestro, a website that sells screenwriting lessons online.

According to Sun, a clip shared on the website showed AC-12 Detective Inspector Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) scrolling through a database, when an image of a “ major actor ” emerged, suggesting a upcoming appearance in the series.

The post did not disclose who the actor is, but the following names were discarded:

Idris Elba |

Richard madden

David tennant

Ahmed Rice

Robert carlyle

A “ major player ” is expected to join the cast of Line of Duty. (via BBC)

A source told the post, “This is an embarrassing and humiliating blunder. A lot of time and effort has gone into keeping the role of the star a secret. Line of Duty goes to great lengths to ensure that nothing could not spoil the surprise of viewers – but the BBC shot itself in the foot about it and broke its own embargo. “

Screenwriter Jed Mercurio, however, took it all happily. He says: “The outstanding detective work of the eagle-eyed Line of Duty fans received rave reviews from the gaffer himself, Superintendent Ted Hastings. Their papers for the AC-12 are in the box. post!”

The scenes are scheduled to air on Sunday.

Click here to visit our covid-19 information hub for the latest news and information on the Covid-19 pandemic.