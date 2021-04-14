Will Hollywood studios continue to hide box office revenue?

In the wake of the opening weekend of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Warner Bros., which distributed the film, celebrated its debut at $ 48.5 million, the biggest showing of the coronavirus era. In a note to the press, the studio encouraged itself with an all-caps message: “GREAT MOVIES ARE BACK WITH OUR KAIJU-SIZED OPENING!”

The tone was markedly different from what greeted the media last September following the release of studio’s puzzling sci-fi thriller “Tenet.” The film, the first large tent pole to hit theaters since the start of the pandemic, generated $ 20 million in its first five days. “There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a movie opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance,” the studio said in an email. “We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparison to the pre-COVID world would be unfair and unfounded.”

For “Tenet”, Warner Bros. was initially opaque about the film’s box office performance, shattering the industry’s longstanding tradition and angering competitors and box office analysts. However, when the coronavirus struck, it wasn’t just Warner Bros. who attempted to protect the information and control the narrative around a film’s business prospects.

Other studios were quick to follow suit, leaving those who follow the industry closely to fear that traditional Hollywood companies could go down the route of streaming services such. Netflix and Amazon Prime, for example, tout baseless audience metrics for what they consider their bestselling titles and eschew the kind of scrutiny that comes with box office data. That’s not to say that movie theater revenue rotation isn’t its own long-practiced art form, one that involves finding ways to cut a movie’s budget or brag about foreign territories. pre-sold to facilitate profitability. But until COVID-19 forced theaters to close, studios were still open with the actual amount of movie tickets sold.

As theaters started reopening last September, Sony has also started to be selective with the information it shares on opening weekend. With its recent releases including “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and “The Unholy,” the studio has blocked initial revenue and is holding out until Sunday to send notes to the press. You also have to wait until the second weekend of a film to publish more comprehensive data, such as city-by-city or theater-by-theater revenue. This information is disseminated to distribution managers on the Rentrak research platform, which is owned by Comscore. It’s a service that Hollywood studios pay large sums of money to access.

Other major studios, such as Universal Pictures and its specialty label Focus Features, as well as Disney, continued to document the numbers in the traditional way during the pandemic. Paramount Pictures hasn’t released any movies in a standard theatrical fashion in the past 12 months, but the company expects to report revenue for “A Quiet Place Part II” on May 28.

For independent studios, box office reports have been mixed. Companies such as IFC Films, 101 Studios and Solstice Studios have remained transparent. However, Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures was not the source of income for Chloe Zhao’s Oscar favorite “Nomadland,” which has performed in more than 1,100 theaters. Likewise, independent distributor A24 has been silent with the opening of weekend ticket sales for Lee Isaac Chung’s drama “Minari,” another Oscar prospect. And Neon did not share the numbers from “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Bit of a Blur,” a documentary about the pop star that debuted simultaneously on Apple TV Plus.

Since “Tenet,” mainstream studios have experimented with all kinds of release models, as theaters across the country, especially in major markets like New York and Los Angeles, have started welcoming customers again. And while there have been far fewer new films in the past eight months – 175 films were released between September 2020 and April 2021, while 533 films were released between September 2018 and April 2019, according to Comscore – Hollywood was able to improve cinema overview in the age of vaccines.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” marked what appears to be a comeback. Warner Bros. began reporting box office income on Thursday, April 1, the morning after the film opened on Wednesday, March 31, rather than waiting until Sunday for a more robust total. It set a one-day record for pandemic times, generating $ 9.6 million in the United States. The studio continued to detail daily figures to the press, while still allowing competitors access to detailed earnings throughout the weekend.

Studios have no obligation to publicly disclose real-time box office information. Yet as the cinema continues to recover, executives and box office analysts have questioned whether or not Hollywood gamers would revert to the traditional method of reporting box office accounts – or whether the studios would choose to choose. the type of data they wish to disclose. After all, it’s exciting to tout a victory like “Godzilla vs. Kong”. But what if ticket sales aren’t as strong for the studio’s next big-budget blockbuster, “Mortal Kombat,” which opens April 23? And even if Warner Bros. continues to share stats, will its studio colleagues comply as well?

Revealing big bucks is only part of what people in the entertainment industry are interested in seeing. Distribution executives want their studio counterparts to disclose very granular levels of data behind the numbers, going beyond the booming opening weekend number that appears in headlines and internal memos.

Some studios believe that the onus is on the individual company to interpret and position the information. They can hand out the weekend’s overall debut on Sunday, but insist that there is no need to exhibit the thoroughness of the recipes for individual theaters in Pensacola, Fla. Or Springfield, Mississippi.

Others disagree. This is precisely the type of data that is essential in the complex business of distributing the films they maintain. Seeing how films are playing out in different parts of the country can help studios decide whether or not to release a big title, especially at a time when COVID has been a game-changer.

Despite the pandemic, a film’s performance in a particular location would determine how long it airs on the big screen. For theater operators, the goal is to strategically allocate screens in order to maximize their revenue. For studio executives, the name of the game is to keep their film on movie marquees for as long as possible.

It is not always cut and dried. There is an unspoken and deeply ingrained barter system that allows those in charge of distribution to fight for their film to be shown on as many screens as possible. Executives can capitalize on a dud with the promise of greater access to a potential next blockbuster. In other words, it’s the business equivalent of “if you can’t handle me in my worst condition, you sure don’t deserve me at my best.” It becomes more difficult to negotiate if they do not have access to ticket sales for peers.

Privately, Hollywood studios that have continued to play the ball despite the weakened market have lamented the ambiguity and see little reason to continue to reveal profits to companies that fall short of industry standards.

The lack of transparency of some companies comes at a time of massive change for the film industry. Cinema showcases have been altered, probably for the long haul, while simultaneous releases on digital platforms have been accepted as mundane rather than exceptions. It’s possible that the pandemic hasn’t just changed the way movies are distributed. Depending on how the film’s rebirth unfolds, it could also change the way studios approach transparency.

No one wants to air their dirty laundry in public. COVID-19 may have given movie companies a chance to hide their flops, while celebrating their success stories.