Stellan Skarsgard brings his friends’ cancer battle to the big screen in ‘Hope’





Stellan Skarsgrd is a true showbiz survivor, acting since he was a teenager. Yet the rightly acclaimed Hope at the Coolidge Corner Theaters virtual screening room on Friday finds Skarsgrd in very strange territory. Hope is the autobiographical story of writer-director Maria Sdahl, who just before Christmas learned she had metastatic, incurable cancer with a possibly inoperable brain tumor. Sdahl obviously survived to make his film which begins with the warning, if I remember correctly. But how strange for Skarsgrd to do this with the woman who lived it, who ran it as she recreated it for moviegoers? It’s even stranger than that because her husband is my friend Hans Petter Moland who I’ve shot six movies with, Skarsgrd said earlier this week from London. These films include In Order of Disappearance, which Hollywood remade with Liam Neeson as Cold Pursuit. I play it, I know her very well and I remember when they went through that ordeal. So there is a lot of strangeness. But what you need to do is, as always, shave off all that stuff. I don’t play her husband, I can’t do that – and he wouldn’t be good either because, he joked, he speaks so slowly it would be boring. But he’s a good director. But when Sdahl first asked her, Skarsgrd thought: She wants to make a movie about her cancer? I said no! Not another cancer movie. Then he only got two pages and everything changed. What I was already seeing was this sobriety with which she attacked the material. Absolute honesty. I also saw that it was funny. And that she had a distance with the material. So I said yes. Hope, already chosen by Nicole Kidman for an English-language remake of the series, sets a deeply personal experience for a couple who had three children alongside three more from their first marriage. Everything in the movie went as it is, Skarsgrd said. Andrea Brin Hovig, who plays the female lead role so fantastically, doesn’t look like Maria at all. I don’t look like Hans. Maria was not interested in making a documentary. But the funny thing is, it was built perfectly because it happened in a week, over Christmas. It’s such a great idea, isn’t it? Everything that happened was there. The doctors were real doctors and so were the nurses. But it’s also very little of a cancer movie – cancer is the movie’s big shadow. It’s more of a love story – and a family story.

