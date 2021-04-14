Industry experts: Hospitality and entertainment still haven’t recovered from pandemic shutdowns | Coronavirus

HARRISBURG – Employment in the hospitality and arts and entertainment industries has fallen 30-40% in the year since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in restrictions across the country. State on indoor dining and crowd gatherings, the head of the independent states tax office told lawmakers on Tuesday.
The number of people employed across the state’s economy is only down about 7% from pre-pandemic figures, said Matthew Knittel, director of IFO, saying there was a mismatch between how the closures hammered home the hospitality and arts and entertainment industries and its impact on other employers.
I knew it would be bad, I didn’t think it would be that bad, said Mario Scavello, of R-Monroe County, chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee, who was holding a hearing on the impact of pandemics on industries. tourism and hospitality.
There were 115,000 fewer people in hotels and restaurants in February than there were 12 months earlier, Knittel said.
The arts and entertainment industry – which includes bowling alleys, theaters and casinos – lost 30,000 jobs over the same period, he said.
The only major exception is fast food restaurants, which were able to continue to operate with drive-thru and take-out, he said. Employment in full-service restaurants fell 30%, but employment in quick-service restaurants fell only 7%, he said.
Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Visitors Bureau, told the panel that Center County hotel room revenues have fallen 71.6% in the past year, reflecting a loss of revenues of nearly $ 60 million.
Smith said that at the height of the pandemic 1,600 hospitality workers in Central County were out of work, but even now the area is still down by around 1,000 hospitality jobs so even as employers have started trying to rehire.
Smith and others said many companies are now struggling to attract workers or fill vacancies.
Robert Carl, president and CEO of the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce, said the federal unemployment boost was discouraging people from returning to work.
They are not interested in coming back, he said.
Thomas Baldrige, president and chief executive officer of the Lancaster County Chamber, said there were likely other factors at play as well.
For example, he said parents of school-going children may have difficulty returning to work if schools are closed to in-person instruction. Finding and providing childcare is an issue that disproportionately affects workers in the hospitality industry, he said.
Around the same time Senate Republicans were holding their hearing, Gov. Tom Wolf was touting his record in a speech at a conference of small business development centers.
Wolf said the state had tried to help small businesses – and those in the restaurant business, in particular – on several occasions since the start of the pandemic.
This included providing $ 192 million in grants to 10,000 businesses last summer, as well as another $ 145 million in restaurant aid that was approved by the General Assembly in early 2021.
Wolf said he first offered the latest round of restoration assistance and then welcomed the General Assembly’s decision to actually allow the spending.
It’s really important, he says. Through no fault of their own, companies in this industry, the hotel industry, have been particularly affected. They need and deserve our help, Wolf said.
