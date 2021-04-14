What is the Bollywood movement for the second wave?





After heaving a sigh of relief, the filmmakers return to the same confusion of extending release dates or stepping out into the digital space.

The second wave of Covid has hit Bollywood hard, and an already crippled film industry finds itself searching for survival solutions that don’t seem to exist at the moment. Over the next three months, Bollywood has around Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crore riding on films due to hit theaters, according to trade estimates. When the lockdown was lifted, many large, medium and small films had announced release dates in large numbers, from March through the end of the year. While the films that saw an opening in theaters in the weeks following the lockdown – notably ‘Mumbai Saga’ and ‘Roohie’ – turned out to fall short of what they could have done under normal circumstances, those who had to come out over the next few months are overloaded with further delay and the ensuing repercussions. Some of the first big movies to hit a roadblock include Rohit Shetty’s crime drama Akshay Kumar “Sooryavanshi” and Rumy Jafry Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s starring thriller “Chehre”. While these films failed to meet their box office date as expected over the next few weeks, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, initially slated for Eid 2020, then pushed back to Eid 2021 (in May), could now move. As of Eid 2022, report unconfirmed trade reports. Even as other greats like Kabir Khan’s cricket drama ’83’, starring Ranveer Singh, are pushed again, the whispers suggest that a few of the greats might consider moving straight to OTT, to thwart some further losses due to delay. Delaying a release is never a simple problem for film professionals. Financial leakage includes the interest accrued on the investments and the need for further investment in “P&A” (advertising and publicity, in commercial jargon) when the film was finally released. In addition, films have a way of losing curiosity value to audiences if they remain unreleased for a long time, and the trends change with each passing week. In addition, the closure at this point means that the exhibition sector does not have a chance to recover from losses of last year anytime soon. However, exhibitors have their own stories to tell. They watch the selected films that are doing well, to arouse optimism. “We had bad days but after November, once the theaters opened, we saw an improvement. The last one was “Godzilla vs Kong”. Even today all of my shows in Hyderabad were at home. Even in Delhi, the movie Pawan Kalyan (“Vakeel Saab”) is doing quite well. “Chehre”, “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, “Sooryavanshi” will finally be released. About 30 days have held us back, ”said Kunal Sawhney, senior vice president of Carnival Cinemas.







