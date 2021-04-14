SCOOP: Did Aamir Khan want Vikram Vedha to take place in China? Disabled due to negativity led by Covid-19? : Bollywood News





Over the past few days, it has been confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Vedha in the official remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan stepping in to be the cop, Vikram in the film. It will be directed by Pushkar – Gayatri, who also directed the Tamil original. However, a year and a half ago Aamir Khan was supposed to play the gangster role in this movie. He took a backseat of the remake around November, which was followed by media reports that the actor left because he was not happy with the script. Bollywood Hungama did an investigation and came out with an exclusive reason why the superstar left Vikram Vedha. A source associated with the film shared anonymously, “Aamir Khan loved the original version of Vikram Vedha and had conveyed to Neeraj Pandey, Reliance and the director duo, his take on gangster drama. Aamir wanted to run it as a Hong Kong-based gangster drama, with elegant action, against the backdrop of the Hong Kong gang wars, making the story more user-friendly for the Chinese market, in order to gain further gains. of the market. The storytelling model would also have been a first for Indian audiences. “ The creative team had started working on the script and multiple storytelling meetings took place with Aamir, who was happy with the way the script had shaped. His idea was to make it one of the first Indian films that would really appeal to the neighboring Asian country, with actors from all over. He saw this potential in Vikram Vedha, and wanted to take things to the next level. “But when the Covid-19 epidemic occurred, followed by the scuffle in Ladakh, relations between India and China went from bad to worse and Aamir had no choice but to go. remove from the film. “ After stepping back, the team went back to Hrithik Roshan, who was their first choice even before Aamir, but had initially rejected the film due to date issues, but the pandemic erased his filming schedule and gave him the space of time to board. Vikram Vedha. “He always liked the script and was inclined to play the negative lead. That’s how it all turned out.” the source shared. Remember, this is a Bollywood Hungama exclusive. Also Read: Aamir Khan Fans In China Celebrate Birthday At Indian Embassy BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

