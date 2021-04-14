Tahar Rahim stars in his first Louis Vuitton advertising campaign – WWD

LEADING MAN: Tahar Rahim has a new role: the French actor stars in the advertising campaign for Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour Street Diver watch.
Rahim teased the partnership when he wore the watch for his recent Golden Globes and British Academy Film Awards appearances. In both cases, he wore a Tambour Street Diver in Skyline Blue – the same model he sports in the countryside.
The award-winning star of “A Prophet” and the upcoming mini-series “The Serpent” has been nominated for Best Leading Actor at the BAFTAs for his role in “The Mauritanian”.
Lee Min-ho in the advertising campaign for Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour Street Diver watch. Mario Sorrenti / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Joined in the campaign, photographed by Mario Sorrenti, is another new Vuitton brand ambassador, South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who has appeared in several commercials. for the brand, including one for its Tambour Horizon smartwatch in 2019.
Lee wears the Neon Black variant of the Tambour Street Diver, while Turner appears with the white and navy version.
A sportier version of the original Tambour watch, introduced in 2002, the watch was inspired by diver’s watches. It is waterproof up to 100 meters and features Super-LumiNova photoluminescent inscriptions on the dial and bezel.
The watch was presented at the Watches and Wonders trade fair in Geneva last week. The campaign will be discontinued in the April 2021 issues of magazines around the world.
